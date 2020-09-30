Ted Cruz blocks pre-existing conditions bill — two days after saying his party would always protect them

On Monday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told CNBC that there was no question the Republican Party was going to take care of people with pre-existing health conditions if the Supreme Court invalidates the Affordable Care Act.

“Every Republican agrees we’re going to protect pre-existing conditions,” said Cruz. “100 out of 100 senators agree we’re going to protect pre-existing conditions regardless of what happens with Obamacare.”

Just two days later, he moved to block a Senate amendment sponsored by a colleague, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), that would do exactly that.

Ted Cruz just voted to block Tillis’s amendment aimed at restoring some of the ACA’s protections on pre-existing conditions if the ACA is overturned by SCOTUS as a Trump-backed suit aims to do after the election. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) September 30, 2020

Both Cruz and Tillis have repeatedly voted to repeal the ACA, including for the controversial 2017 repeal legislation.

However, in recent months, Republicans have been increasingly on the defensive as Democrats slam them for trying to undo the health care law, whose provisions are wildly popular with voters — spurred on by the upcoming Supreme Court fight to confirm Amy Coney Barrett, who has written law articles critical of previous court decisions upholding the law. Tillis is uniquely vulnerable to the criticism, as he is locked in a tight re-election battle.

Democrats have their own competing and stronger legislation to protect the coverage, which will be voted on in coming days.