Quantcast
Connect with us

Ted Cruz blocks pre-existing conditions bill — two days after saying his party would always protect them

Published

2 hours ago

on

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on the floor of the Senate (screengrab).

On Monday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told CNBC that there was no question the Republican Party was going to take care of people with pre-existing health conditions if the Supreme Court invalidates the Affordable Care Act.

“Every Republican agrees we’re going to protect pre-existing conditions,” said Cruz. “100 out of 100 senators agree we’re going to protect pre-existing conditions regardless of what happens with Obamacare.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Just two days later, he moved to block a Senate amendment sponsored by a colleague, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), that would do exactly that.

Both Cruz and Tillis have repeatedly voted to repeal the ACA, including for the controversial 2017 repeal legislation.

However, in recent months, Republicans have been increasingly on the defensive as Democrats slam them for trying to undo the health care law, whose provisions are wildly popular with voters — spurred on by the upcoming Supreme Court fight to confirm Amy Coney Barrett, who has written law articles critical of previous court decisions upholding the law. Tillis is uniquely vulnerable to the criticism, as he is locked in a tight re-election battle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats have their own competing and stronger legislation to protect the coverage, which will be voted on in coming days.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘You’re going with that weak-ass argument here?’: Chris Cuomo hands it to Ted Cruz in fiery clash

Published

35 mins ago

on

September 30, 2020

By

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) came to CNN ready with allegations that President Donald Trump "broke you guys," instead of being willing to discuss actual policy issues.

CNN host Chris Cuomo wouldn't let him have it, accusing the Texas senator of a "weak-ass argument."

It devolved into a contentious clash as Cuomo poked Cruz for hypocrisy over the healthcare debate, in which Cruz just blocked the pre-existing conditions bill. The senator lamented that Democrats are filibustering everything and that they don't want to pass any bills.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump will ‘put a bullet into the country’ before he lets a court say he lost the election: NYT columnist

Published

42 mins ago

on

September 30, 2020

By

On CNN Wednesday, New York Times columnist Tom Friedman tore into President Donald Trump's efforts to destabilize and devalue the presidential election in the case of his defeat.

"We're seeing the greatest voter suppression enterprise ever mounted in this country, led by the president of the United States," said Friedman. "He's basically telling us, every day now in every way, and in that debate that 73 million Americans watched, that one of two things are going to happen on November 3rd ... either I am going to be elected by a majority of votes cast that day, or I'm going to delegitimize this election. He's laying the basis for the delegitimization of any election that does not return him to the office. We have never seen this before out of any president. It is the greatest voter suppression effort every mounted in this country. And it's going to have huge — it's already having huge ramifications."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Susan Rice: Vladimir Putin is doing a ‘happy dance’ over Trump’s ‘unhinged raving and ranting’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 30, 2020

By

On CNN Wednesday, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice tore into President Donald Trump for his implosion on the debate stage — and warned that it will further erode U.S. leadership around the world.

"Let's be clear how the rest of the world reacted," said Rice. "Our friends and allies, I believe, did a collective faceplant of just shame and embarrassment and despair. Vladimir Putin is doing the happy dance in the Kremlin tonight because, leaving aside the white supremacy comments or lack of comments about white supremacy, what Donald Trump did in his unhinged ranting and raving was to discredit civil discourse, disparage the American people, to whom he didn't even give the dignity of serious responses, and to get up and say before the American people yet again that he will not respect the results of this election unless he himself is the winner, which is the idea of democracy. Vladimir Putin is doing the happening the happy dance and, in Beijing, state media is crowing that the debate was chaotic, disorderly and shows democracy is a form of government that should be discredited and discarded and their form is in fact correct."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE