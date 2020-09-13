Ted Cruz suggests Netflix distributes ‘child pornography’ and ‘Barack Obama makes a ton of money’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) sought on Sunday to smear former President Barack Obama while accusing Netflix of potentially distributing child pornography.
During an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Cruz explained that he was upset over commercials for the Netflix program Cuties because he said it “sexualizes 11-year-old girls, has them dancing like strippers, has them in very suggestive sexual roles.”
ADVERTISEMENT
“And it’s frankly disgusting,” the senator continued.
“I don’t even want to show the video,” Bartiromo said after airing a trailer for the program alongside Cruz speaking.
“And you know, Netflix is an incredibly profitable U.S. company!” Cruz exclaimed. “Barack Obama makes a ton of money from Netflix and they are profiting, they are making money by selling the sexual exploitation of young kids.”
“And so I asked the Attorney General to investigate them because federal law makes it a crime, it is a felony to distribute child pornography,” he added. “We arrest and put in jail people every year for movies. If you have child pornography, if you have kids engage in sexual activity, if you produce it, if you distribute it, you face criminal penalties and Netflix is making a ton of money.”
“I guarantee you every pedophile in America is going to watch this movie and Netflix is sitting back fat and happy and making money on it,” he concluded. “That’s not right.”
ADVERTISEMENT
At the time of publication, there is no evidence Netflix’s Cuties contains child pornography.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
ABC White House correspondent Jonathan Karl on Sunday revealed why he finally relented and used the word "lie" to describe how President Donald Trump withheld information about COVID-19 from the American people.
At a press conference on Friday, Karl had confronted Trump about an audio tape in which the president admits that he publicly downplayed the virus even though he knew it was much more serious.
"Why did you lie to the American people and why should we trust what you say now?" Karl asked the president, who responded by calling the reporter a "disgrace."
On Sunday, CNN's Brian Stelter asked Karl why he chose to use the word "lie."
Former Sen. Joe Lieberman's endorsement of embattled Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) was greeted with both yawns and ridicule on Sunday morning after he made the grand announcement on MSNBC.
Lieberman -- who in 2000 was on the Democratic presidential ticket with former Vice President Al Gore -- slipped into obscurity after aligning himself with Republicans as much as Democrats, made the endorsement suggesting Collins would work with Joe Biden should he beat Donald Trump in November, however many on Twitter stated Lieberman wouldn't move the needle at all for the Maine Republican saying he became "irrelevant" years ago.
With both parties' conventions behind us as we head into a quasi-apocalyptic election, there's more need than ever for a sense of balance. Not the kind of false balance that equates truth with lies, or soothing psychological balance that lulls us with a false sense of security, but rather a balanced sense of history and political possibility that helps us understand where we're going, and why. Understanding America's real history is particularly important, as shown in Nathan Kalmoe's new book, "With Ballots and Bullets: Partisanship and Violence in the American Civil War," as discussed in our recent interview.