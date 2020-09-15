Quantcast
Connect with us

Tenants sue to block paying rent until ‘dangerous living conditions’ at Kushner-owned apartments are fixed: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Jared Kushner --SAUL LOEB/AFP

A lawsuit was filed this Tuesday by a group of tenants accusing Jaren Kushner’s property management company of illegally collecting rent and “creating dangerous living conditions” by failing to maintain working fire sprinkler systems in four New York City apartment buildings, CNN reports.

The tenants want rent payments suspended until the problems in the “Kushner Villages” complex are resolved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m more concerned about a fire starting now than I used to be,” said Daniel Porvin, who is a plaintiff in the lawsuit. “The sprinkler in the hallway is outside my unit. They’re not even capped. They’re an open pipe. There’s no water in the pipes.”

According to the lawsuit, Kushner Companies “have circumvented fire safety and other protections required by the [Department of Buildings] including: failing to install operable sprinklers throughout the Subject Buildings; failing to legalize the height of the existing boiler chimney that services all four buildings; and other fire egress conditions that threaten the lives and safety of the Plaintiffs.”

Read the full report over at CNN.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump a ‘bulldozer’ to the country ‘without a plan’ to save us: Bob Woodward

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

Bob Woodward's book Rage came out Tuesday as the coronavirus pandemic mortality rate hit 195,000 people. According to Woodward, however, this isn't a surprise after what he experienced in his 18 interviews with President Donald Trump.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Woodward explained that there is no plan to save the country, even after nine months.

“I think there was denial across the board,” Woodward said of the White House attitudes on COVID-19. Trump is “a one-man band” who is “going to do what he wants to do on impulse or on information he has.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Retaliatory abuse’: Legal experts slam Barr’s DOJ for opening ‘politically-motivated’ criminal inquiry into John Bolton

Published

26 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

The Dept. of Justice is opening a criminal inquiry into John Bolton, allegedly to determine whether or not he disclosed classified information in his book, which discusses his 17 months serving as President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor.

"The department has convened a grand jury, which issued a subpoena for communications records from Simon & Schuster, the publisher of Mr. Bolton’s memoir, 'The Room Where It Happened,'" The New York Times reports.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Anti-masker fights with cops as they forcibly remove him from school board meeting

Published

44 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

A man who attended a school board meeting in South Dakota while refusing to wear a mask was forcibly removed by police this Monday, Mitchell Republic reports.

Video of the incident shows the man initially resisting the two officers before they escorted him out of the Mitchell Board of Education meeting. Before he was escorted out, he was repeatedly asked to wear a mask. In the video, the man is heard telling officers, "you're going to have to drag me out."

Continue Reading
 
 