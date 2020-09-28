‘The biggest loser’: Morning Joe brutally piles on Trump over his embarrassing tax return release
“Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski came right out of the gate on Monday morning ridiculing Donald Trump over the revelations in the New York Times that he is not only debt-ridden, but also one of the “worst businessmen” in American history.
According to Brzezinski, the current president is also the “biggest loser” when it comes to his business dealings.
Starting off by noting the most recent tax payment Trump made to the government was $750, and that for ten years he paid nothing, host Scarborough brutally described the president’s current situation.
“The numbers actually show that through a large part of his business career, he lost more money than any other American citizen,” Scarborough began. “And the amazing thing is daddy gave him the equivalent of $400 million, he lost all of that; bankruptcies right and left. Then, as he was struggling he finally got to ‘The Apprentice,’ struck oil there, made another $400 million there — lost all of that money.”
“I don’t know.,” he mused. “You would think if you lost $400 million that your daddy gave you the first time, you would say, ‘Hey, the next time I make some money I’m not going to be really stupid with it.’ I think it’s safe to say, if you just look at the federal records, Mika, he is the least successful business person of all time and the incredible thing is that he has painted himself as this great businessman. Which, by the way, we all know that in New York, real businesspeople would die laughing at the prospect.”
“When Donald Trump was doing ‘The Apprentice,’ they would say ‘middle America thinks that’s a good businessman?'” he continued. “That’s a business tycoon? They would laugh because they were running the banks where Donald Trump had rolled up hundreds of millions in debt. They were the ones running the construction projects he couldn’t pay for. They were the ones who had seen him collapse and fail time and time again.”
“I think when the history books are written, it will show that nobody has lost more money in American business over the past 20 years consistently than Donald Trump,” he suggested.
Watch below:
What Trump and Biden should debate at the Cleveland clinic: Why the hospital’s private police mostly arrest Black people
A few minutes after noon on a September day in 2018, Jacarvi Jackson and Darcell Williams were crossing Euclid Avenue, a main road through Cleveland’s medical area. Both of them worked for a vendor that supplies food to patients at the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic. Still in their work uniforms after finishing their eight-hour shifts at the hospital’s loading dock, they were heading to a Burger King lot where their cars were parked. They were in a hurry — Jackson was worried about getting to his classes at Cleveland State University — and didn’t take the crosswalk.
A police cruiser was coming toward them. Eric Parks, the officer inside, rolled down his window and shouted at Jackson and Williams to use the crosswalk. When they didn’t, Parks pulled up and drove onto the sidewalk curb to block their path, they said. Parks then jumped out of the cruiser, grabbed Jackson, bent his arm behind his back and pinned him against the vehicle. Parks held him there for several minutes as two more officers responded to the scene.
Trump slammed as a ‘national security threat’ on CNN due to his massive debts
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" on Monday morning, former Donald Trump biographer Tim O'Brien called the president a "national security threat" due to the massive debt load he is currently carrying making his susceptible to foreign influence.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, the Bloomberg editor noted that he had seen some Trump tax returns before, but that the revelations in the bombshell New York Times report ka late Sunday revealed a president who would be a prime target for manipulation.
'First and foremost, I think the broad contours of what "the New York Times has puts numeric clothing on things we've known for a long time -- that he's a bad business man, that he routinely runs losses in his business, that he's a serial bankruptcy artist, and that he gorges on debt," O'Brien began. "It puts new clothing on some other very important issues around how much taxes he pays, where his current indebtedness might lead and I think what it means for policymaking, from the Oval Office."
Trump pitched naming Ivanka as his running mate in 2016: former campaign official
According to a new book coming out from one of Donald Trump's 2016 deputy campaign managers, the president pitched the idea of having his daughter Ivanka as his running mate in 2016 -- a job that later went to Mike Pence.
The Washington Post is reporting that the new book from Rick Gates reveals a president who wanted his daughter by his side in the White House long before he eventually appointed her as a senior White House adviser.
According to the report made the proposal to a collection of his campaign advisers in June of 2016, saying, "I think it should be Ivanka. What about Ivanka as my VP?”