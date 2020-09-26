The Doobie Brothers send comedic cease-and-desist Letter To Bill Murray
The Doobie Brothers have sent a comedic cease-and-desist letter to Bill Murray after he repeatedly used one of the band’s songs in his commercials. Attorney Peter Paterno, who is a golf buddy of Murray’s according to The New York Times, was writing on the band’s behalf, and noted that he was sure Murray knew the law.“I’m supposed to cite the United States Copyright Act, excoriate you for not complying with some subparagraph that I’m too lazy to look up and threaten you with eternal damnation for doing so,” he joked sarcastically. “But you already earned that with those Garfield movies. And you…
A real vaccine before the election? It would take a miracle
Despite President Donald Trump’s promises of a vaccine next month and pundits’ speculation about how an “October surprise” could upend the presidential campaign, any potential vaccine would have to clear a slew of scientific and bureaucratic hurdles in record time.
In short, it would take a miracle.
We talked to companies, regulators, scientific advisers and analysts and reviewed hundreds of pages of transcripts and study protocols to understand all the steps needed for a coronavirus vaccine to be scientifically validated and cleared for public use. As you’ll see, it’s a long shot in 38 days.
America faces a ‘defining crisis’: Prominent psychologist says we should take Trump’s coup threat seriously
Dr. Stephen Soldz, a clinical psychologist and psychoanalyst in Massachusetts and a professor at the Boston Graduate School of Psychoanalysis, told Salon that he was "surprised" by the degree to which the Republican Party has become an "overtly anti-democratic party" under Trump and said that "propaganda" outlets like Fox News help prop up his presidency by feeding his supporters' "illusions."
‘The election that could break America’: Inside how Trump and McConnell could steal the vote
As President Trump refuses to commit to accepting the results of the upcoming election, we speak to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Barton Gellman, whose latest piece in The Atlantic looks at how Trump could subvert the election results and stay in power even if he loses to Joe Biden. “Trump’s strategy is never to concede. He may win, he may lose, but under no circumstances will he concede this election,” says Gellman. “That’s a big problem, because we don’t actually have a mechanism for forcing a candidate to concede, and concession is the way we have ended elections.”
