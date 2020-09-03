The Lincoln Project is gearing up to unleash a ‘Facebook army’ against Trump: report

The Lincoln Project, the super PAC of never-Trump Republicans working to elect Joe Biden, is gearing up to unleash a “Facebook grassroots army,” according to NBC News.
The new project, titled “The Lincoln Project Digital Coalition,” will launch on Friday.
According to the group’s spokesman, Keith Edwards, is to have “thousands of Lincoln Project Facebook members reach out to Republican voters who have previously backed Trump to try to persuade them to vote for Democratic nominee Joe Biden,” NBC News reports.
“We maintain an email list, but Facebook groups operate as our central hubs or ‘virtual campaign offices,’ because they allow us to moderate participants, creating a more constructive gathering place,” Edwards told CNBC. “Within those Facebook groups, we share our ads first, paired with data-backed talking points. Trump’s support is strongest on Facebook, so given our target audience are Republicans, Facebook needs to lead our TLPDC efforts.”
