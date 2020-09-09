The strategy that worked for Trump in 2016 could blow up in his face this year: Fox News media critic
Much as he did in 2016, President Donald Trump is dominating media coverage during the 2020 presidential race.
However, Fox News media critic Howard Kurtz believes this strategy has the potential to backfire on the president this year given that he’s an incumbent president with disapproval ratings consistently above 50 percent.
The problem, as Kurtz sees it, is that Trump is setting up the election to be a straight-up referendum on his first term rather than a choice between him and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
“The overshadowing of Biden is frequently yielding a dynamic that’s the opposite of what the president’s campaign wants, making the election essentially a referendum on Trump,” Kurtz writes. “The fiercest debates seem to be Trump and his allies against his detractors, or the president versus the press, with Biden just one voice in the chorus.”
Kurtz also notes that the Biden campaign seems more than happy to keep Trump in the spotlight.
“His campaign clearly believes that ceding much of the stage keeps the harsh limelight on Trump,” he writes. “The president can still use his mighty megaphone to control the narrative of this race in the final weeks. The question is whether that helps him after years of saturation coverage, and whether there are still that many minds to be changed.”
2020 Election
‘No demonstrable proof’: Republican election lawyer busts Trump’s lies about voter fraud
A Republican election lawyer says he's spent decades looking for evidence of fraud, but there's just no proof to President Donald Trump's claims about the vote being rigged against him.
Ben Ginsburg, an election lawyer for 38 years and co-chair of the bipartisan 2013 Presidential Commission on Election Administration, appeared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to discuss his Washington Post op-ed explaining his life's work.
2020 Election
Lincoln Project targets ‘parasite’ Lindsay Graham in new ad with extremely disturbing images
The Lincoln Project took aim at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in a new ad comparing him to a parasite.
The ad uses graphic imagery of infestation and decay to castigate the South Carolina Republican for setting aside his grave misgivings about the president to serve his political needs -- at the risk of his own Senate seat.
"Some animals are parasitic," the ad says, showing close-up images of parasitic infections. "They drink the lifeblood of their host, infect whatever they touch and spread like a virus. They're often right under our noses, camouflaged, convincing their hosts they're not harmful at all."
2020 Election
Texas ordered to immediately fix flaws in method used to reject some mail-in ballots
When local election officials throw out a mail-in ballot because they think a signature is suspect, the voter must have a meaningful chance to contest the decision, a federal judge ruled.
As Texas prepares for an expected deluge of mail-in votes in November, a federal judge has found that one facet of the state’s signature verification rules for those ballots is unconstitutional and must be reworked for the upcoming election.
U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia ruled Tuesday that the state’s process for determining whether there is a mismatch between a voter’s signature on their ballot envelope and the signature the voter used on their application to vote by mail “plainly violates certain voters’ constitutional rights.”