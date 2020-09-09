Quantcast
Connect with us

The View’s Meghan McCain rips Melania Trump’s friend over tell-all book — and then gets patiently schooled

Published

1 min ago

on

Meghan McCain and Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (ABC)

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain scolded Melania Trump’s former friend for writing a tell-all book based, in part, on recordings she’d made — but Stephanie Winston Wolkoff explained why she’d turned on the first lady.

Wolkoff appeared on the ABC News show to discuss her new book “Melania and Me,” which contains revelations from recordings she made of the first lady after the White House accused her of profiting excessively from her work helping to plan the inauguration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You recently revealed you secretly recorded your conversations with Melania,” McCain said. “I said on many occasions, I told Mary Trump, I don’t like tell-all books like this. I think they’re in bad taste, and generally I think secretly recording your friend and selling its contents for profit certainly ups the ante, and it’s not only unethical, but just gross. A lot of people think you’re out for revenge, revealing the damaging details. Can you tell me that’s not true? Just on a personal level, and if someone did this to my mother, and she has a close aide who has been with her for over 20 years, it would break my family. Do you understand the implications this can have on us just as people?”

Wolkoff agreed, but said McCain had some of the facts wrong in her accusations.

“Thank you for asking that question because it’s one of the most common misconceptions,” Wolkoff said. “I did not write this book for money or take any advance for this. This was a chance for me to tell the true story and not be anonymous anymore. I’m on the record — all the stories that crushed me, burned me and, you know, the White House propaganda machine made up about me, broke me, my integrity, my life literally went into shatters because of exactly what you are talking about.”

“I didn’t press record on a friend,” she continued. “I pressed record after I was accused of a crime and I was thrown under the bus and I was told by my friend, ‘I’m sorry, this is the way it has to be.’ That’s when I pressed record. Otherwise, I agree with you completely, and I would never record a friend, but what happened to me is, again, the White House putting out their own messaging and again, it’s almost cultish, Meghan, and it’s wrong. They will say things over and over and over.”

“The fact is, I do have the facts, I do have the proof and I’m willing to actually stand by every single word, and with this family that is so important because one of the biggest reasons I wrote this book was not only to get my sense of clarity and sense of self back, but it was for the country to understand who these people are,” Wolkoff added. “These are the people behind closed doors running our country, and they’re not doing it in your best interest, right? For me, you know, it’s not what you can, you know, what your country can do for you, which is all about what the Trumps are about. It’s what you can do for your country, and that is the main reason I went and helped my friend, because no one else would. There’s a lot here to talk about, but there’s also a lot here to understand that people don’t know yet about them.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump told Bob Woodward COVID-19 was ‘deadly stuff’ — then spent weeks downplaying it publicly

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump in early February told reporter Bob Woodward that the novel coronavirus was "deadly stuff" before spending the next few weeks downplaying it.

CNN, which has obtained a copy of the book, reports that Woodward interviewed Trump on February 7th. During that interview, the president disclosed that he knew COVID-19 was five times more deadly than the seasonal flu.

However, the president decided to not tell the public about the seriousness of the disease and its threat to Americans' health.

"I wanted to always play it down," Trump admitted to Woodward more than one month later. "I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Obnoxious SOB’: Trump’s military academy superior says ‘heartless’ president’s disdain for troops predates his White House run

Published

55 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and his supporters have been vehemently denying the allegations in a bombshell article by The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg, who reported that according to his sources, Trump expressed disdain for Americans who serve in the military and insulting them as “suckers” and “losers.” But reporters for the Associated Press, the Washington Post and even Fox News have corroborated Goldberg’s reporting. And on Foreign Policy’s website, journalist Michael Hirsh reports that Trump, according to his sources, was disrespectful of the military long before he ran for president.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Embattled Deutsche Bank taps long-time Bill Barr ally for legal representation: report

Published

58 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

One of Deutsche Bank’s most famous customers has been President Donald Trump, and Deutsche’s activities —including its dealings with Trump — have been the subject of investigations by prosecutors as well as members of Congress. The German bank, Bloomberg News is reporting, has hired attorney Robert Kimmitt — whose relationship with Attorney General William Barr goes back to the late 1980s — to represent it in Washington, D.C.

The 72-year-old Kimmitt is a former U.S. ambassador to Germany. According to Bloomberg, Kimmitt’s “precise role” in Deutsche “isn’t clear even to many executives within the bank.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image