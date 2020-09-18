‘The White House is panicking’: Ex-Trump official says president is freaking out about latest defection
Olivia Troye, the former top Homeland Security aide to Vice President Mike Pence, came out on Thursday to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden in a devastating new ad that shredded President Donald Trump’s fitness for the presidency.
Miles Taylor, another former Trump national security official who has similarly endorsed Biden over his former boss, told CNN on Friday that Troye’s defection has the president sweating bullets.
“She is providing that firsthand testimonial that Donald Trump, on the most important national security issue of his entire presidency, was totally, totally checked out, to the extent that he was more focused on his re-election than he was on saving American lives,” Taylor said of Troye. “I think the White House is panicking here.”
Taylor also said that Troye would be far from the last former Trump official to speak out against the president in the weeks leading up to the 2020 election.
“You need to think of her as a domino that will start a chain reaction that will encourage more people to have the courage to speak up about this president and presidency and some of the damage that’s been done by Donald Trump and why we need to repair it,” he said. “So I think this is just the beginning.”
‘Idiot’ Trump is more and more ‘out of it’ as COVID-19 death toll cracks 200,000: columnist
Calling the president of the United States an "idiot," longtime political observer Michael Tomasky admitted he was appalled by Donald Trump for not only downplaying the death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic but also for praising his own leadership during the national health crisis that is set to pass 200,000 deaths within days.
In his column for the Daily Beast, Tomasky pointed to comments the president made during a town hall on ABC about the pandemic that he claims showed the president wants nothing more than to move on from talking about those who have died, calling Trump an "embarrassment" to himself.
REVEALED: Trump to announce billions in aid to Puerto Rico in desperate attempt to win Florida
President Donald Trump on Friday will announce a multi-billion dollar federal aid package for Puerto Rico, with most of the funds to be used to rebuild the U.S. territory's power grid, devastated by hurricanes that attack the island every year.
The desperately needed assistance comes after Trump has spent his entire tenure in office attacking Puerto Rico, its leaders, and complaining repeatedly about congressionally-approved funds for the overlooked island. Recently it was revealed he wanted to sell Puerto Rico, after the 2017 Hurricane Maria that took the lives of 3059 people, and did nearly $92 billion in damage.
Black voters in North Carolina are seeing their mail-in ballots rejected 4 times more than white voters
Early voting has started in North Carolina, and many Black voters in the state are already seeing their mail-in ballots getting rejected at a higher rate than white voters.
FiveThirtyEight's Kaleigh Rogers reports that "Black voters’ ballots are being rejected at more than four times the rate of white voters" in North Carolina as of September 17th.
In total, Black voters have seen 642 of the 13,747 ballots cast rejected, a rejection rate of 4.7 percent. White voters, in contrast, have seen 681 out of 60,954 ballots cast rejected, which is a rejection rate of 1.1 percent.