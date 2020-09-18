‘The White House is panicking’: Ex-Trump official says president is freaking out about latest defection

Olivia Troye, the former top Homeland Security aide to Vice President Mike Pence, came out on Thursday to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden in a devastating new ad that shredded President Donald Trump’s fitness for the presidency.

Miles Taylor, another former Trump national security official who has similarly endorsed Biden over his former boss, told CNN on Friday that Troye’s defection has the president sweating bullets.

“She is providing that firsthand testimonial that Donald Trump, on the most important national security issue of his entire presidency, was totally, totally checked out, to the extent that he was more focused on his re-election than he was on saving American lives,” Taylor said of Troye. “I think the White House is panicking here.”

Taylor also said that Troye would be far from the last former Trump official to speak out against the president in the weeks leading up to the 2020 election.

“You need to think of her as a domino that will start a chain reaction that will encourage more people to have the courage to speak up about this president and presidency and some of the damage that’s been done by Donald Trump and why we need to repair it,” he said. “So I think this is just the beginning.”

Watch the video below.