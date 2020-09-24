Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Their goal is terrorism’: Rand Paul calls for crackdown on Black Lives Matter at Senate national security hearing

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) identified the Black Lives Matter movement as a terrorist organization after he was confronted by angry protesters outside the Republican National Convention.

The Kentucky Republican and his wife were surrounded by demonstrators Aug. 28 outside the RNC who called for justice for Breonna Taylor, one of the libertarian lawmaker’s constituents who was fatally shot by police executing a search warrant at her apartment, and Paul called for a crackdown on the civil rights movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We do have to investigate these people, and we have to put blame where blame is,” Paul told the Homeland Security Committee. “We need to find out who’s financing them. If you’re from out of state and you attack someone in D.C., I would think the FBI or federal authorities should investigate how he got there, who’s paying for it. I can tell you Black Lives Matter is supporting these folks and that we shouldn’t shy away from attributing blame where blame goes.”

Paul claimed the head of Black Lives Matter in Louisville responded to his being accosted by protesters in Washington by saying she wanted him to live in fear, and he said that made the movement a terrorist group.

“Their goal is terrorism,” he said. “They’re admitting it. If you look at their exchanges online and social media, they’re saying their goal is to terrorize public officials, and really anybody. Many of the people at the restaurants being terrorized are not public officials. But their goal is terror.”

“Whether that equates to something that you can legally investigate,” he added, “I don’t know. But we should know that and we should let corporate America know that. Corporate America is giving millions of dollars to something they perceive is an anti-racist group. In reality, it is a group that is funding terror and funding terrorists to go from city to city.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Historian unloads on Trump for ‘spitting in the face of democracy’ with a ‘power grab of grotesque proportions’

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

Speaking on CNN this Thursday, presidential historian Douglas Brinkley said that a "power grab of grotesque proportions" is being conducted by President Trump and his administration.

"Basically, he's blackmailing people and saying, 'I won't leave,'"  Brinkley said, referring to Trump's recent comments where he refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he were to lose reelection in 2020.

"He's threatening us and our democracy is at risk here," Brinkley continued, adding that the moderators of the upcoming presidential debates "cannot let Donald Trump off the hook."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Your dad raped 22 women!’ Don Trump Jr. shredded by heckler after he accuses Dems of ‘normalizing pedophilia’

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

Donald Trump Jr. got more than he bargained for at a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Thursday.

As reported by New York Magazine's Olivia Nuzzi, Trump Jr. seemingly offered a dog whistle to QAnon conspiracy theorists during the rally when he claimed that people on the left were "normalizing pedophilia."

This prompted one heckler to yell at him, "Your dad raped 22 women," a reference to the multiple women who have accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Adam Schiff explains why Trump’s dangerous salvo must force the hand of any officials ‘of good conscience’

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) sounded off on Republicans following President Donald Trump’s alarming remarks during his White House press conference on Wednesday.

When Schiff appeared on MSNBC with host Rachel Maddow that evening, he gave Republicans and members of Trump’s administration an ultimatum as he insisted those “of good conscience” should resign now. According to Schiff, Republicans cannot properly serve the country while doing Trump’s bidding.

“I would say to those who have been on the sidelines maintaining a dignified silence who have served in the administration in the past, you cannot maintain your silence any longer. You have to maintain dignified speech now. You have to speak out,” Schiff continued. “Do not wait until after the election, do not wait until we have the chaos the president wants after the election when he seeks to, as he said, ‘get rid of the ballots.’ Because if you do wait and know what is to come, you will share some of the burden and responsibility for the chaos that comes.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE