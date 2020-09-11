‘Their strategy is bizarre’: Top elections forecaster baffled by Trump campaign’s spending
FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver on Friday expressed bewilderment at President Donald Trump’s campaign strategy heading into the home stretch of the 2020 election.
Reacting to a report that the Trump campaign has pulled advertising from key swing states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan, Silver said he was surprised at the way the president’s team was seemingly letting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have unanswered control of the airwaves.
“In 2016, the Trump campaign did a much better job of allocating campaign resources to the right states,” Silver wrote on Twitter. “Their strategy this year is bizarre, conversely, spending to defend states like GA and IA while Biden outspends them in the tipping-point states.”
According to FiveThirtyRight’s latest election forecast, the top three major tipping point states — that is, the states that are likely to put either candidate over the top to get to 270 Electoral College votes — are Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Arizona.
Georgia and Iowa, meanwhile, are states that are much more favorable to Trump where he should have an easier time of winning than in the states likely to decide the election. Despite this, the Washington Post reports that Trump’s campaign has spent $3.8 million in Georgia and $1.4 million in Iowa.
In 2016, the Trump campaign did a much better job of allocating campaign resources to the right states.https://t.co/HxlrxrABmz
Their strategy this year is bizarre, conversely, spending to defend states like GA and IA while Biden outspends them in the tipping-point states. https://t.co/Ey0nILfhkD
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) September 11, 2020
2020 Election
‘Their strategy is bizarre’: Top elections forecaster baffled by Trump campaign’s spending
FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver on Friday expressed bewilderment at President Donald Trump's campaign strategy heading into the home stretch of the 2020 election.
Reacting to a report that the Trump campaign has pulled advertising from key swing states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan, Silver said he was surprised at the way the president's team was seemingly letting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have unanswered control of the airwaves.
2020 Election
‘He doesn’t care’: Michigan epidemiologist rips Trump for endangering lives with mask-free rally
President Donald Trump on Thursday held a rally at a Michigan airport hangar where very few attendees bothered wearing face masks.
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, an epidemiologist based in Michigan, told CNN on Friday that the president was putting his own supporters' lives in danger by having them all crowd together in a tight space without wearing masks during a pandemic that so far has killed 190,000 Americans.
2020 Election
Trump, Biden to try to outshine each other at 9/11 memorials
President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden on Friday will both visit the crash site in the key election state of Pennsylvania of one of the planes hijacked during the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the United States.
Both men will seek to take advantage of the solemn moment to appear as leaders seeking to heal a deeply divided nation.
For the 19th anniversary of the Al-Qaeda terror attacks, Biden -- who has recently stepped up his campaign after weeks of keeping a low profile due to the coronavirus pandemic -- will make two public appearances.