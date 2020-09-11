Quantcast
Trump’s campaign has abandoned the airwaves in key states — and even the RNC chair is alarmed

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump (MSNBC)

President Donald Trump’s campaign has all but stopped running ads in key states, and even Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is reportedly alarmed.

The Washington Post reports that McDaniel recently “told the president she was concerned his ads were not on television in states such as Michigan and Florida where Biden was blanketing the airwaves.”

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien has ordered a reduction in swing-state ad spending and is conserving money for the final month of the campaign.

The president’s re-election campaign had already spent $1 billion by July this year, although so far that massive spending has done little to close Trump’s polling deficit with Democratic rival Joe Biden.


