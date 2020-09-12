Quantcast
Connect with us

Theranos founder Holmes to claim mental condition affecting ‘issue of guilt’

Published

1 min ago

on

Chief Executive Officer of Theranos Elizabeth Holmes speaks at Fortune Most Powerful Women Conference in 2014. (Krista Kennell / Shutterstock.com)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, charged with a dozen felony fraud counts over her defunct Palo Alto blood-testing startup, plans to introduce evidence of a mental condition that affects the issue of guilt, a blockbuster judge’s order has revealed.Federal prosecutors will be allowed to subject the Stanford University dropout to 14 hours of psychiatric testing and examination over two days, Judge Edward Davila said in a ruling this week.Holmes in December notified prosecutors of her intent “to introduce expert evidence relating to a mental disease or defect or any other men…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal abruptly bows out of Georgia congressional race against QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene

Published

1 min ago

on

September 12, 2020

By

ATLANTA — Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal abruptly ended his longshot campaign for Congress on Friday against Marjorie Taylor Greene, a move that gave the controversial Republican an even clearer shot at a seat in the U.S. House.Van Ausdal released a statement that cited “personal and family reasons” for quitting the 14th Congressional District race and moving out of the state. The campaign declined to share further details about the sudden announcement, though a spokesman said he and his staffers didn’t receive any threats to drop out.“Although all the details will remain my family’s alone, please ... (more…)

Continue Reading

Latest Headlines

Suspects did not target Ahmaud Arbery because he was Black, lawyers say

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 12, 2020

By

ATLANTA — Ever since Travis McMichael gunned down Ahmaud Arbery, he and his father have been condemned by many as white racist vigilantes who targeted a Black man running down their street.Nothing could be further from the truth, lawyers for both Travis and Greg McMichael recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.“He is not a stereotype, he is not a caricature of a Southern vigilante racism that he’s been made out to be,” Decatur attorney Bob Rubin said of Travis McMichael. “He’s actually a man who’s lived a very good life, a life of helping others.”A recently filed bond motion says that ... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

COVID-19

Dr. Fauci says life won’t return to normal until deep into 2021

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 12, 2020

By

Buckle up for a long ride ahead.Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said Friday that normal times won’t replace America’s long coronavirus nightmare until deep into 2021, explaining that it will take months to widely administer a vaccine.The 79-year-old immunologist said he continues to expect a vaccine to be available by the beginning of 2021.“But by the time you mobilize the distribution of the vaccinations and you get the majority or more of the population vaccinated and protected, that’s likely not going to happen until the mid or end of 2021,” Fauci told MSN... (more…)

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image