‘There’s a screw loose’: Ex-Trump official breaks down the president’s ‘unmitigated disaster’ of a debate

He then said that the president had to constantly yell and interrupt Biden because he had nothing positive to run on.
“He’s been a disaster on the economy, he’s made us weaker as it relates to our alliances around the world,” he said. “It was an unmitigated disaster, the three-and-a-half years, so it was very clear what he was trying to do in the 90 minutes. It was literally, I’m going to get in the corner, rope-a-dope Joe Biden so I can get off the debate stage and then declare victory on twitter.”
However, Scaramucci said the bottom line is, “I don’t think it’s going to work.”
Watch the video below.
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Among the stream of authoritarian remarks President Donald Trump let loose during his disastrous performance at Tuesday night's presidential debate, one of the most alarming to voting rights advocates came at the tail-end of the 90-minute event, when the incumbent openly encouraged his supporters to "go into the polls and watch very carefully."
Though poll watching is authorized in states across the U.S., the activity is restricted by specific rules and guidelines aimed at preventing a candidate's backers from showing up at polling places and intimidating voters attempting to cast their ballots. The president's comments Tuesday night, observers warned, went well beyond a call for legally sanctioned and qualified election observers.
"Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade tried to excuse for President Donald Trump's refusal to condemn white supremacists, but he came up empty.
The president was asked by debate moderator Chris Wallace to condemn white supremacist and militia groups that tend to support him, but Trump not only refused to do so but appeared to encourage their violence.
"Sure, I'm willing to, but I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing," Trump told Wallace, a Fox News anchor. "I'm willing to do anything, I want to see peace."