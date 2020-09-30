Quantcast
‘There’s a screw loose’: Ex-Trump official breaks down the president’s ‘unmitigated disaster’ of a debate

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci on Wednesday told CNN that he was appalled by President Donald Trump’s debate performance, which he described as an “unmitigated disaster.”

While discussing the debate, Scaramucci said that swing voters will not look favorably upon the president constantly yelling and interrupting Democratic rival Joe Biden.

“Somebody shutting that off is like, okay, there’s something wrong with this guy, there’s a screw loose,” he said.

He then said that the president had to constantly yell and interrupt Biden because he had nothing positive to run on.

“He’s been a disaster on the economy, he’s made us weaker as it relates to our alliances around the world,” he said. “It was an unmitigated disaster, the three-and-a-half years, so it was very clear what he was trying to do in the 90 minutes. It was literally, I’m going to get in the corner, rope-a-dope Joe Biden so I can get off the debate stage and then declare victory on twitter.”

However, Scaramucci said the bottom line is, “I don’t think it’s going to work.”

Watch the video below.

