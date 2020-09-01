These six Lincoln Project videos make the case that #TrumpIsNotWell

Questions over President Donald Trump’s physical and mental health increased on Tuesday as the leader in the free world repeatedly denied that he had had a stroke.

“It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate – FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump also whined about the Drudge Report covering the issue.

The Lincoln Project, the group of disgruntled former top GOP operatives seeking to unseat Trump, posted six videos on Twitter with the hashtag #TrumpIsNotWell:

Why did Trump have a secretive, midnight run to Walter Reed Medical Center? It’s time we talk about it. #TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/c8g97nnCjD — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT