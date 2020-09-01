These six Lincoln Project videos make the case that #TrumpIsNotWell
Questions over President Donald Trump’s physical and mental health increased on Tuesday as the leader in the free world repeatedly denied that he had had a stroke.
“It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate – FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.
Trump also whined about the Drudge Report covering the issue.
The Lincoln Project, the group of disgruntled former top GOP operatives seeking to unseat Trump, posted six videos on Twitter with the hashtag #TrumpIsNotWell:
President Donald Trump flew to Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday, the scene of a horrific police shooting of an unarmed Black man nine days ago. Jacob Blake was shot in the back at close range seven times, reportedly leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. The shooting prompted protests and unrest, attracting 17-year old AR-15-wielding self-styled vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two protestors one week ago.
At a roundtable of Trump-supporting law enforcement officials and other Wisconsin notables, like the president's former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, Trump praised police, but did not once say Jacob Blake's name.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday struggled to answer a question about police body cameras at an event in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
While attending a round table in support of law enforcement, the president was asked if he favored the use of body cameras.
"Um, body cam," the president said, searching for an answer. "Ah, whew. Well, that's, uh, very interesting."
At that point the commander-in-chief turned the question over to Attorney General Bill Barr, who offered a favorable opinion of the technology.
"It's very tough," Trump said, adding to Barr's answer. "The whole thing, you read it and you read two sides of the story."
Attorney General Bill Barr's decision to abruptly replace a career official who led a Justice Department office that oversees the legality of national security policy with a political appointee sparked concerns among national security officials, according to ABC News.
Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brad Wiegmann, a 23 year career official who headed the DOJ National Security Division's Office of Law and Policy, was told that he was being reassigned two weeks ago, according to the report.