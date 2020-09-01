Quantcast
Connect with us

These six Lincoln Project videos make the case that #TrumpIsNotWell

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump speaking at the annual NRA convention in 2019. (Screenshot/YouTube)

Questions over President Donald Trump’s physical and mental health increased on Tuesday as the leader in the free world repeatedly denied that he had had a stroke.

“It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate – FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump also whined about the Drudge Report covering the issue.

The Lincoln Project, the group of disgruntled former top GOP operatives seeking to unseat Trump, posted six videos on Twitter with the hashtag #TrumpIsNotWell:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘We’re all safe because of law enforcement’ Trump says in Kenosha where a cop shot a Black man in the back 7 times

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump flew to Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday, the scene of a horrific police shooting of an unarmed Black man nine days ago. Jacob Blake was shot in the back at close range seven times, reportedly leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. The shooting prompted protests and unrest, attracting 17-year old AR-15-wielding self-styled vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two protestors one week ago.

At a roundtable of Trump-supporting law enforcement officials and other Wisconsin notables, like the president's former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, Trump praised police, but did not once say Jacob Blake's name.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump struggles with police body camera question at Kenosha event: ‘Well, that’s, uh, very interesting’

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday struggled to answer a question about police body cameras at an event in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

While attending a round table in support of law enforcement, the president was asked if he favored the use of body cameras.

"Um, body cam," the president said, searching for an answer. "Ah, whew. Well, that's, uh, very interesting."

At that point the commander-in-chief turned the question over to Attorney General Bill Barr, who offered a favorable opinion of the technology.

"It's very tough," Trump said, adding to Barr's answer. "The whole thing, you read it and you read two sides of the story."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Bill Barr’s abrupt and unusual removal of a key national security official ignites new fears as 2020 election looms

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr's decision to abruptly replace a career official who led a Justice Department office that oversees the legality of national security policy with a political appointee sparked concerns among national security officials, according to ABC News.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brad Wiegmann, a 23 year career official who headed the DOJ National Security Division's Office of Law and Policy, was told that he was being reassigned two weeks ago, according to the report.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image