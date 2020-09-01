Quantcast
Trump whines about Matt Drudge after ‘dragging right leg’ video surfaces

Published

47 mins ago

on

Composite image of Donald Trump appearing to drag his right leg while walking in North Carolina (screengrab)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued to complain about speculation that mental and physical ailments could be explained by him having a stroke or series of mini-strokes.

As the hashtag #TrumpStroke trended on Twitter, Trump lashed out at conservative Matt Drudge for a brutal headline on Trump denying a mini-stroke is the reason he was rushed to Walter Reed Medical Center in November.

The front page of the Drudge Report featured two banner headlines on the topic on Tuesday.

Screengrab of the Drudge Report on September 1, 2020.

The second headline links to a July 28th video of Trump appearing to drag his right foot while visiting North Carolina. Raw Story covered the video at the time in a story noting the speculation of Trump’s health.

As CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy noted, Trump lied about Drudge’s stance in 2016.

Here is the video linked to in Drudge’s headline:

