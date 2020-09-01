Trump whines about Matt Drudge after ‘dragging right leg’ video surfaces

President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued to complain about speculation that mental and physical ailments could be explained by him having a stroke or series of mini-strokes.

As the hashtag #TrumpStroke trended on Twitter, Trump lashed out at conservative Matt Drudge for a brutal headline on Trump denying a mini-stroke is the reason he was rushed to Walter Reed Medical Center in November.

The front page of the Drudge Report featured two banner headlines on the topic on Tuesday.

The second headline links to a July 28th video of Trump appearing to drag his right foot while visiting North Carolina. Raw Story covered the video at the time in a story noting the speculation of Trump’s health.

As CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy noted, Trump lied about Drudge’s stance in 2016.

You'll remember that @DRUDGE was so pro-Trump in the 2016 primaries that @tedcruz actually called it an "attack site for the Donald Trump campaign." https://t.co/ccOVUyngL8 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 1, 2020

Here is the video linked to in Drudge’s headline:

NEW VIDEO: President Trump wears a face mask while touring a laboratory in North Carolina Monday. PO-124MO pic.twitter.com/V11jd4Vht5 — CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) July 28, 2020