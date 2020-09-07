‘This is fascism’: Trump ripped for ‘threat’ against his perceived enemies

President Donald Trump vowed he would win the 2020 election late on Monday night — and vowed obedience from his detractors.

“The Real Polls are starting to look GREAT! We will be having an even bigger victory than that of 2016,” Trump claimed, in spite of the public polls showing him losing.

“The Radical Left Anarchists, Agitators, Looters, and just plain Lunatics, will not be happy, but they will behave!” Trump promised.

The president was harshly criticized for what many perceived as a threat:

You’re losing. You have no path to victory that doesn’t involve voter suppression, mail fraud, or militias. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 8, 2020

This is fascism. https://t.co/9c9WzjjElJ — Cassandra, Irredeemable Pudgy Nobody (@ChrisWarcraft) September 8, 2020

"Behave." I wouldn't dismiss that word. https://t.co/bKHMNDjjlr — Ellen Hopkins (@EllenHopkinsLit) September 8, 2020

They hand him fake polls I absolutely know it. https://t.co/tQBNpcfyek — Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) September 8, 2020

Your campaign staff is lying to you because they stole all the money in your campaign that you didnt steal yet https://t.co/7Q7kci11Zk — Antifascist sentimentalist (@JesseLaGreca) September 8, 2020

Should we tell him? Dude, your guys are lying to you. You're doing very VERY badly and it's getting worse every day. You disrespect our military, and destroy our system of government and our reputation in the world. And you LIE. You lie constantly about literally everything. pic.twitter.com/L4UtzWDIMp — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) September 8, 2020

UTTER NONSENSE It's hard to believe this atrocious tweet is from the president of the USA. He is basically referring to >50% of the country (all those who don't support him) as "radical left anarchists, agitators, looters & lunatics!" The #1 lunatic in the USA is Donald Trump. — MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) September 8, 2020

dementia and adderall is a hell of a cocktail — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 8, 2020

Joe Biden is actually extending his lead in the polls as more and more Republicans and independents are coming together to put an end to your terrible administration. #RepublicansForBiden — Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) September 8, 2020

The real polls show Joe Biden in the lead. — Lara (@DPWIMM) September 8, 2020

Grade school bully talk. — JAILBIRD JACK (@Jailbird_Jack) September 8, 2020

Must be really good drugs there in D.C. — Chris Thompson (@ChrisTh89849516) September 8, 2020

BULLSHIT. Your polls suck and you know it. But keep tweeting these lies. It’s so much fun seeing you so panicked and desperate… #Trump #Biden #Election2020 — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) September 8, 2020