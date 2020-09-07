Quantcast
‘This is fascism’: Trump ripped for ‘threat’ against his perceived enemies

1 min ago

Donald Trump speaking at CPAC 2011 in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump vowed he would win the 2020 election late on Monday night — and vowed obedience from his detractors.

“The Real Polls are starting to look GREAT! We will be having an even bigger victory than that of 2016,” Trump claimed, in spite of the public polls showing him losing.

“The Radical Left Anarchists, Agitators, Looters, and just plain Lunatics, will not be happy, but they will behave!” Trump promised.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
