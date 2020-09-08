Quantcast
'This is sick': Nicolle Wallace calls Trump out for his 'Fifty Shades of a Racist Pig' fetish for Barack Obama

Published

1 min ago

on

Composite image. Photo of Donald Trump by Gage Skidmore and White House photo of Barack Obama by Pete Souza.

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace and her Tuesday panel were aghast at the information that Michael Cohen included in his tell-all book.

After rolling a super-cut of the greatest hits of President Donald Trump’s racist remarks, Wallace read from an excerpt of Cohen’s book addressing Trump’s ongoing obsession with former President Barack Obama.

“He was also obsessed with Mr. Obama,” The Times cites Cohen’s story. “The book describes Mr. Trump hiring ‘a Faux-Bama, or fake Obama, to record a video where Trump ritualistically belittled the first Black president and then fired him a kind of fantasy fulfillment that it was hard to imagine any adult would spend serious money living out — until he did the functional equivalent in the real world. The video Mr. Cohen describes appears to be a recording that was supposed to be shown the first night of the Republican National Convention in 2012, when Mr. Trump had endorsed the party’s presidential nominee, Mitt Romney, and insisted on having time during the programming.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wallace was disgusted.

“This is some sick stuff!” she exclaimed. “Some stick ‘Fifty Shades of a Racist Pig’ stuff. I don’t know what to say. I do not know what to say.”

Democratic strategist Aisha C. Mills agreed, noting that it’s an obsession that appears to have its roots in both jealousy and infatuation.

“Oh, my God,” Nicolle, I was thinking the exact same thing. What a fetish this guy had for Obama. Largely because Obama did what Trump will never be able to do which is literally capture the hearts and the minds and the passions of people all across the world. Donald Trump is a bully. He thinks he can pummel people and beat them down and that will give him followers. To be following in the footsteps of someone so inspirational that people were drawn to, I think is just an interesting watching this play out and hearing about how frustrated he got about that.”

She noted that the story is so believable because Trump is constantly showing Americans who he is and that he can’t stop obsessing over Obama.

“What is fascinating to me are the 40 percent, 35 percent of Americans who still worship this guy and still follow him and risk their lives in the wake of COVID to go and show up to demonstrate, be it rallies with him,” Mills continued. “Who don’t think that any of the things that we’re talking about are so vile and disgusting that they should turn away from him. That is what makes me curious. The people I would love to get in the heads of. We know that Donald Trump is sick and twisted but who are these other people who really buy into this sick and twisted nature. Those are the folks we got to get to come out in November.”

ADVERTISEMENT

See the full conversation below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
