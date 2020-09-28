‘This is the smoking gun’: Carl Bernstein claims Trump’s taxes expose his ‘grifter presidency’
Appearing on CNN on Monday morning, Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein called revelations exposed in the New York Times report on Donald Trump’s taxes the “smoking gun” that could end his presidency.
Speaking with “New Day” hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, the author and journalist declared the current administration is the “first grifter presidency.”
“The two numbers that jump off the page, the $750, that’s what the president paid in taxes his first two years in office, but then, Carl, the other number that I think people need to know is $421 million. this is what the president owes,” Camerota prompted. “These are the loans that will come due over the next four or five years. So when you see this article, Carl, what’s your major takeaway?”
‘”That Donald Trump and his family are grifters, and they have created — he has created –the first grifter presidency in the history of the United States, in which his purpose in running for the presidency and exercising the powers of the presidency, the fundamental reason is to bail himself and his family out,” Bernstein remarked.
“It shows in policy,” he continued. “It shows in his foreign relationships especially with Erdogan and Turkey, it shows the fundamental corruption and criminality of Donald Trump, and now we have the definitive evidence, and he is trying to make the conduct of the press the issue, instead of the conduct of himself in his refusal to pay taxes adequately, and also to keep them secret.”
“This is the smoking gun about who Donald Trump really is, and what his presidency really is,” he added.
CNN host Poppy Harlow lost patience with a White House spokesperson on Monday afternoon after he deflected questions about the New York Times reporting on Donald Trump's taxes by trying to smear the paper and the reporters behind the bombshell report.
After White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern tried to smirk his way through an attack on the report and the journalists who compiled it, Harlow warned him the interview would end immediately if he didn't stick the subject and answer her questions.
"In 2017, Brian, in 2017, according to all of these documents, it appears the president paid more in taxes to Panama, India, and the Philippines than he did to Uncle Sam. How is that America first?" the CNN host pressed.
The name Andrew Weissmann might ring a bell.
He's a former top Mueller attorney who worked with the Special Counsel on the Russia report.
Before that he served as General Counsel of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and later became the chief of the criminal fraud section of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
Decades ago Weissmann served for over ten years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, prosecuting Mafia crime families. After that he was put in charge of a special task force investigating the Enron scandal.
Writing for the Bulwark, former Republican National Committee spokesperson Tim Miller claimed the New York Times' explosive report on Donald Trump taxes -- and the fact that he is basically not paying any -- exposed the president as a "populist fraud" who has pulled a fast one on the "rubes" by making them think he cares about them.
Miller began by quoting from the president's ghost-written "Art of the Deal" where the president supposedly claimed, "You can’t con people, at least not for long. You can create excitement, you can do wonderful promotion and get all kinds of press, and you can throw in a little hyperbole. But if you don’t deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on,” which now seems prescient based upon the bombshell tax return report.