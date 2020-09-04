Quantcast
‘This president does not so much govern the country as harass it’: Washington Post editorial board

Donald Trump and Jeb Bush following the CNN debate (Photo: Screen capture via video)

The Washington Post editorial board on Friday published a scathing indictment of President Donald Trump’s first term in office, and warned that the damage he has wrought could become permanent unless he is thrown out of office.

The editors note that while presidents are often divisive, most of them at least try to represent the entire country rather than only the people who voted for them.

Trump, they write, has shattered this norm and is instead focused on nonstop antagonism of everyone who gets in his way.

“This is a president who does not so much govern the country as harass it,” they write. “In fact, the flow of invective is so constant that it can become overwhelming, almost numbing — but must not be normalized just the same. This is especially true with respect to his repeated use of xenophobic, racist and misogynistic themes and tropes.”

The editors warn that while the president has already done a massive amount of damage to America’s social fabric, it will only get worse if he wins a second term.

“By showing that name-calling and vendetta-pursuing ‘work,’ in the narrow sense of short-term political gain, and by licensing his opponents to respond in kind, Mr. Trump has set precedents that will be difficult to undo,” they conclude. “The necessary condition of reversing the damage to the nation’s civic fabric, though, is denying him another four years in office. Otherwise, it could be permanent.”


Trump DHS head stumbles on MSNBC trying to defend president’s planes full of ‘anarchists and looters’ claim

September 4, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Friday morning, acting Department of Homeland Security head Ken Cuccinelli appeared to want nothing to do with defending Donald Trump's claim that there have been planeloads of anarchists and looters who have been traveling around the country to incite violent street protests.

Appearing on the network to address the shooting of a man accused of killing a Trump supporter in Portland, MSNBC host Hallie Jackson asked Cuccinelli about Trump's repeated claims about that appears to be a conspiracy theory.

"So President Trump, when he was at Joint Base Andrews, talked about -- he was talking about the protests and unrest that happened around this country, talked about a plane that was filled up with what he calls looters, anarchists, rioters, people looking for trouble, citing this sort of very specific incident," Jackson began. "What evidence do you have of that, where did it happen, when?"

‘Total fraud!’ Trump moans over revelations about his insults against slain service members

September 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump adopted a world-weary tone to again deny a new report alleging that he insulted slain U.S. service members as "suckers" and "losers."

Multiple sources told The Atlantic the president had disparaged American war dead and wounded veterans, and the Washington Post reported similar claims by former administration officials who say Trump questioned the search for troops who went missing in action.

