Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Throwing gas on a raging fire’: Ex-DHS official hammers Trump’s excuses for far-right militias

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s refusal to pointedly denounce right-wing vigilantes has alarmed many national security veterans who are warning that political violence in America could quickly spiral out of control.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, former Homeland Security Department Under Secretary for Intelligence John Cohen warned that Trump was setting the stage for sectarian conflict on American streets when he justified his own supporters taking the law into their own hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is literally throwing gasoline on a fully raging fire,” Cohen said. “You’re going to see potentially armed extremists from the other side of the political spectrum travel to those same cities to protect the protesters. Then you run the very real risk of a full-blown firefight breaking out between these different armed camps.”

Trump recently told Fox News that he would prefer professional law enforcement control violent protests, but added that “my supporters are wonderful, hardworking, tremendous people, and they turn on their television set and they look at a Portland or they look at a Kenosha… They are looking at all of this and they can’t believe it.”

The president has also defended supporter Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been charged with first-degree murder after he fatally shot two demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin last month.

Miles Taylor, a former DHS official, tells Vanity Fair that the entire administration from the president on down has a blind spot for far-right militants.

“They had ideological blinders on when it came to the threat and were pressuring us to make decisions about these grant programs to exclude organizations focused on domestic terrorism,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump campaign so desperate for cash President considering tossing in $100 million of his own money: report

Published

35 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

The signs have been there for months. The fireworks at Mount Rushmore. Using the White House to hold the RNC convention. All the Hatch Act violations. And now, not rushing to release August's fundraising numbers.

Please note: It looks increasingly like the Trump campaign has money problems & that they/the president are stealing public resources to make up for it (see: Hatch Act violations, use of WH/press conferences in lieu of rallies, departments doing Trump PR rather than comms, etc.)

— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) September 8, 2020

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump campaign blew most of its $1.1 billion war chest on trying to make the president happy: report

Published

49 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Business Insider reported that President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has wasted most of its $1.1 billion cash on hand — and that most of the money didn't even go to meaningful efforts to get out the vote or persuade undecided voters, but to various stunts to make Trump himself feel good.

For example, according to the report, Trump's campaign spent "$11 million on ads during the February 7 Super Bowl to match spending by billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg." The campaign also spent "$1 million on TV ads in Washington, DC, which is solidly Democrat. But Trump is known to watch hours of TV a day in the White House, venting on Twitter about negative coverage on news networks, and adverts by political opponents attacking him." And the campaign also reportedly paid for an expensive and luxurious campaign headquarters in Virginia.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump detests Christians — and he deceived pastors and mocked them after they left Trump Tower: Michael Cohen’s ‘Disloyal’

Published

50 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

Michael Cohen’s book about his years as Donald Trump’s fixer is a clarion call to Christians to wake up and recognize that the man many of them revere as a heavenly agent is a religious fraud who loathes them and mocks their faith.

In Disloyal, published today, Cohen shows how Trump is a master deceiver. He quotes Trump calling Christianity and its religious practices “bullshit,” soon after he masterfully posed as a fervent believer. In truth, Cohen writes, Trump’s religion is unbridled lust for money and power at any cost to others.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image