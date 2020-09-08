Quantcast
‘Thugs!’ Trump goes on rant against BLM protesters after inflammatory Fox & Friends segment

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday went off on an angry rant against “thug” Black Lives Matter protesters shortly after “Fox & Friends” aired a segment showing demonstrators harassing diners.

“BLM Protesters horribly harass elderly Pittsburgh diners, scaring them with loud taunts while taking their food right off their plate,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “These Anarchists, not protesters, are Biden voters, but he has no control and nothing to say. Disgraceful. Never seen anything like it. Thugs!”

As Media Matters’ Bobby Lewis documents, “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday devoted an entire segment to demonstrators harassing diners.

Trump then went on to claim that demonstrators feel emboldened to act as they do because Biden won’t say the words “law and order.”

“Because of weak and pathetic Democrat leadership, this thuggery is happening in other Democrat run cities and states,” he wrote. “Must shut them down fast. Biden and his most Liberal in Senate running mate, Kamala, won’t even talk about it. They won’t utter the words, LAW & ORDER!”

In fact, Biden has condemned violence and harassment multiple times, and specifically said this week that he condemned any violence by antifa and other left-wing protesters.

Meanwhile, Trump’s own supporters were caught on camera Monday brutally beating up demonstrators and the president has yet to condemn them for their actions.

Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
2020 Election

Trump campaign so desperate for cash President considering tossing in $100 million of his own money: report

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

The signs have been there for months. The fireworks at Mount Rushmore. Using the White House to hold the RNC convention. All the Hatch Act violations. And now, not rushing to release August's fundraising numbers.

Please note: It looks increasingly like the Trump campaign has money problems & that they/the president are stealing public resources to make up for it (see: Hatch Act violations, use of WH/press conferences in lieu of rallies, departments doing Trump PR rather than comms, etc.)

— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) September 8, 2020

2020 Election

Trump campaign blew most of its $1.1 billion war chest on trying to make the president happy: report

Published

39 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Business Insider reported that President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has wasted most of its $1.1 billion cash on hand — and that most of the money didn't even go to meaningful efforts to get out the vote or persuade undecided voters, but to various stunts to make Trump himself feel good.

For example, according to the report, Trump's campaign spent "$11 million on ads during the February 7 Super Bowl to match spending by billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg." The campaign also spent "$1 million on TV ads in Washington, DC, which is solidly Democrat. But Trump is known to watch hours of TV a day in the White House, venting on Twitter about negative coverage on news networks, and adverts by political opponents attacking him." And the campaign also reportedly paid for an expensive and luxurious campaign headquarters in Virginia.

Breaking Banner

Trump detests Christians — and he deceived pastors and mocked them after they left Trump Tower: Michael Cohen’s ‘Disloyal’

Published

39 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

Michael Cohen’s book about his years as Donald Trump’s fixer is a clarion call to Christians to wake up and recognize that the man many of them revere as a heavenly agent is a religious fraud who loathes them and mocks their faith.

In Disloyal, published today, Cohen shows how Trump is a master deceiver. He quotes Trump calling Christianity and its religious practices “bullshit,” soon after he masterfully posed as a fervent believer. In truth, Cohen writes, Trump’s religion is unbridled lust for money and power at any cost to others.

