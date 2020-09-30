Tim Scott says Trump ‘misspoke’ about Proud Boys: ‘If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak’
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Wednesday sought to excuse President Donald Trump’s refusal to disavow a far-right extremist group.
At Tuesday night’s presidential debate, Trump was asked to speak out against the neo-fascist Proud Boys group.
“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by!” Trump replied.
On Wednesday, Scott was given a chance to comment on the remark during a meeting with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
“I think he misspoke in response to Chris Wallace’s comment,” Scott said. “I think he misspoke. I think he should correct it, if he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak.”
Sen. Tim Scott on Trump telling the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" at last night's debate: "I think he misspoke. I think he should correct it. If he doesn't correct it, I guess he didn't misspeak."
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) September 30, 2020
Q Do you find it concerning Trump refused to condemn white supremacists?@SenatorTimScott: “I think he misspoke in response to Chris Wallace's comment.. I think he misspoke. I think he should correct it, if he doesn't correct it, I guess he didn't misspeak.”
— Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) September 30, 2020
During photo op with Judge Barrett, Sen. Scott says that President Trump misspoke and should correct his comments when I asked if Trump’s refusal to condemn white supremacists concerns him. Scott’s response —> pic.twitter.com/7tw4SwHLIY
— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) September 30, 2020
"He was a doughy, orange honey-badger, yelling, shouting, cajoling, needling and — this is the important part — never shutting up," wrote Last. "If you are a fan of the Trump lifestyle brand — if you have a Trump flag on your boat and wear a MAGA hat because you love pissing off the brown girl with the nose ring at Starbucks — then I suspect that you thought this was the greatest performance by any debater in the history of debates ... On the other hand, it’s not clear to me that Trump’s act was effective with undecided voters."