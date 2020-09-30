Tim Scott says Trump ‘misspoke’ about Proud Boys: ‘If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak’

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Wednesday sought to excuse President Donald Trump’s refusal to disavow a far-right extremist group.

At Tuesday night’s presidential debate, Trump was asked to speak out against the neo-fascist Proud Boys group.

“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by!” Trump replied.

On Wednesday, Scott was given a chance to comment on the remark during a meeting with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

“I think he misspoke in response to Chris Wallace’s comment,” Scott said. “I think he misspoke. I think he should correct it, if he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak.”

