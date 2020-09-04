‘Total fraud!’ Trump moans over revelations about his insults against slain service members

President Donald Trump adopted a world-weary tone to again deny a new report alleging that he insulted slain U.S. service members as “suckers” and “losers.”

Multiple sources told The Atlantic the president had disparaged American war dead and wounded veterans, and the Washington Post reported similar claims by former administration officials who say Trump questioned the search for troops who went missing in action.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Atlantic Magazine is dying, like most magazines, so they make up a fake story in order to gain some relevance,” Trump tweeted.

Trump and the White House have denied the reports, and the president groaned about the constant leaks from former administration officials.

“Story already refuted, but this is what we are up against,” he tweeted. “Just like the Fake Dossier. You fight and and fight, and then people realize it was a total fraud!”

The Atlantic Magazine is dying, like most magazines, so they make up a fake story in order to gain some relevance. Story already refuted, but this is what we are up against. Just like the Fake Dossier. You fight and and fight, and then people realize it was a total fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020