Quantcast
Connect with us

Treasury Dept investigating US Mint over racial discrimination claims: WSJ

Published

1 min ago

on

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin poses with his wife Louise Linton while holding a sheet full of dollars (Twitter photo).

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the Treasury Department has launched an internal investigation into the U.S. Mint in response to accusations contained in a letter delivered to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin by Black employees back in June.

According to the Journal, which has reviewed the letter, the department has been accused of “rampant racism” that includes a lack of diversity at the executive level and the failure of attorneys at the U.S. Mint to take complaints seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter alleges, “several workplace incidents from recent years that the authors said have contributed to mistrust of Mint leadership by many Black workers. These included a white worker who received a settlement after being dismissed for allegedly displaying a noose in the Philadelphia facility, graffiti of the N-word in a Mint restroom and a white Mint executive using the term ‘zoo keeper’ to refer to a Black colleague.”

“Mint employees have tried both anonymously and openly to address the racial tension and disparities, but Mint management has historically worked in tandem with Mint legal counsel to railroad and punish those who oppose racism,” the letter also states.

According to the Journal, the letter was signed by six employees who stated they were representing more Black employees who were afraid to sign on over fear of reprisals.

In response, a Treasury official stated that “although some of the incidents occurred years ago, the Mint was reviewing how it handles such complaints.”

You can read more here (subscription required).

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Proud Boys and paramilitary groups join hundreds of armed protesters outside Michigan Capitol

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

Hundreds of gun activists held an open-carry rally outside the Michigan Capitol to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's policies.

About 1,000 demonstrators carried rifles and handguns outside the Lansing statehouse Thursday to protest a recent push to ban guns from the Capitol building and the Democratic governor's stay-at-home orders to prevent coronavirus spread, reported MLive.

“Whether you decide to open carry or concealed carry, that is your choice," said Tom Lambert, former president of Michigan Open Carry. "It is not my job to make that decision for you. It is not their job to make that decision for you either.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

A simple experiment reveals a startling difference in how Trump and Biden supporters perceive reality

Published

19 mins ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

With each election cycle, partisan politics is altering people's perception of reality and their political opponents. Speaking to CBS News, New York University psychology professor Jay Van Bavel says that the divide isn't going away, and it will only get worse.

"Political identities are one of the most important and powerful identities that people have right now in this country. And that's grown over time," Bavel said.

CBS News gave an example of this divide by showing a clip of police clashing with Black Lives Matter protesters to both Republicans and Democrats. As expected, people who plan to vote for President Trump in 2020 saw the protesters as being the aggressors, while people who support Joe Biden saw just the opposite.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s new anti-mask rhetoric is the last gasp of a ‘flailing campaign’: Paul Krugman

Published

35 mins ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

In a column for the New York Times, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman pondered why Donald Trump is once again ramping up his anti-mask rhetoric at a time when his health care advisors are urging the public to keep wearing the protective coverings. He then concluded it is nothing less than a cynical political maneuver by the president that will likely lead to more deaths.

Earlier this week the head of the CDC urged Americans to keep using masks, saying it was their best defense against becoming infected with COVID-19 only to have the president undercut that message on the same day.

Continue Reading
 
 