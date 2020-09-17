Trump administration’s census plan might leave out some legal residents
WASHINGTON — A Trump administration plan to use the census to exclude from congressional representation immigrants who are living here illegally might inadvertently exclude many U.S. citizens living under the radar in states such as Alaska, New Mexico and West Virginia.Last week, a federal appeals court in New York blocked the administration’s strategy, ruling that “the President does not have the authority to exclude illegal aliens” from congressional representation since the Constitution calls for “total population” as the basis for apportioning seats. But the ruling allowed federal work on …
After losing father and sister to ALS, Illinois man swims nearly 20,000 strokes to raise funds
CHICAGO — When Doug McConnell reaches 100 swim strokes, he thinks about his father. At 400, he thinks about his sister.He thought about both of them this week when he swam 19,220 strokes in Lake Michigan from Evanston, Ill., to downtown Chicago to raise funds toward finding a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a terminal disease with no cure. He lost his father in 2006 to the disease, and in 2018, his sister.“That’s always a lift, when you’re cold or you’re tired or your shoulders are aching or your legs are cramping,” he said.The swim was part of the group A Long Swim, which he and... (more…)
Republicans say the quiet part out loud: Biden probe ‘would certainly help Donald Trump win re-election’
Democrats accused Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., of abusing his position after he publicly admitted that his investigation into the party's presidential nominee Joe Biden would "certainly" help President Donald Trump's re-election chances.
Johnson, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has led a probe into Obama-era intelligence activities and Biden's alleged ties to Ukraine for months after a similar effort by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani led to the president's impeachment last year. Johnson acknowledged during an interview first flagged by Politico that his probe would "certainly" damage Biden's electoral hopes.
‘Huffing asbestos’: Seth Meyers suggests Donald Trump’s ABC News town hall is proof of president’s cognitive decline
Late Night host Seth Meyers on Wednesday suggested President Donald Trump was on 'Studio 54' drugs during his catastrophic performance on Tuesday's ABC news town hall.
"Trump and his supporters in right-wing media have also been desperate to make the presidential campaign a referendum on the candidates’ mental fitness. I’m sorry, you think Biden is taking drugs?” he asked. “You sniffle like you just walked out of the bathroom in Studio 54," Meyers said.