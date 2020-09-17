Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump and Barr are creating a perfect storm for post-election violence: British journalist

Published

41 mins ago

on

Supporters of President Donald Trump in a skirmish with workers celebrating May Day in New York City.

A British journalist warns the U.S. is on a path to election-related violence — no matter who wins.

Financial Times columnist Edward Luce told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Attorney General William Barr and President Donald Trump were actively undermining trust in November’s election, and they’ve already tainted the results.

“We have an election here in which people on both sides believe that if the other side wins, that there will be an existential threat to the future of American democracy,” Luce said. “The playing field will be tilted against them in other words, that this is a zero sum, an all-or-nothing election very different to the normal business of democracy. This is a game that has to be won, and if the other side wins, it will be because of fraud.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The president himself has for months been calling the election the most corrupt in history, and right-wing news outlets have been priming his followers that an election loss will be the result of fraud — but those efforts have also raised questions about legitimacy on the left.

“There is exactly the same fear that, you know, if Trump wins it will be because he’s allowed a pandemic to rage, where I think, if you listen to the scientists, going into COVID 2.0, a second surge as the influenza season begins, which it is beginning round about now, which is going to be escalating in the build up to Nov. 3,” Luce said. “We’re going to see a sort of de facto suppressed votes with the mail-in ballot, and if Trump wins it’s not going to be seen as legitimate by many people on the left.”

“This is a perilous moment for American democracy,” he added. “This is not how things should work. You don’t see the opposition as the enemy, you see them as an opponent. Americans increasingly see the other side as the enemy, and the stakes as all or nothing — I feel a visceral sense of dread about this election in a way I never have before.”

Luce warned the president has enormous power to work up a last-minute foreign policy crisis for his own political benefit, but less authority to interfere with elections at the state or county level — where Republicans are already preparing for legal battles to challenge unfavorable results.

“There’s no daylight between Bill Barr and the president on this,” Luce said. “They see mail-in balloting as a fraudulent activity. They know that more Democrats than Republicans by far are planning to vote by mail this year, and, again, are teeing up not just their own base, but also a lot of Republican lawyers for a lot of cases to stop counting in swing states across the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If the president appears to have more votes on Election Night, even if absentee ballots have not been counted or close results must be recounted, he attorney general is prepared to make sure those preliminary results stand.

“This idea of there being a red mirage on the day of the election with the physical count, it looks like Republicans have won, you then have President Trump claiming he’s won and all further counting should stop,” Luce said. “Bill Barr has teed himself up to legally intervene on behalf of that claim.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Leading media expert tells Bill Moyers why presidents lie — and you’ll never believe who’s the worst

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

ANNOUNCER: Welcome to Moyers on Democracy. Want to know why presidents lie – and which one is the worst? You’ve come to the right place. The prolific Eric Alterman is with us: historian, scholar, journalist and media critic, he has just published his 11th book: LYING IN STATE. That’s L-Y-I-N-G. And with it Alterman has won new praise for his colorful and engaging prose, his deep research, and his insights into our troubled present. A distinguished professor of English and Journalism for the City University of New York, media columnist for THE NATION magazine, and author of a biography of Bruce Springsteen, Eric Alterman’s life’s work has been to keep an unflinching eye on America’s flaws while marveling at its promise. Here to talk with him is Bill Moyers.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former model claims Trump assaulted her in 1997: ‘He just shoved his tongue down my throat’

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

A former model claims President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her more than two decades ago at the U.S. Open tennis tournament.

Amy Dorris, who was 24 at the time, says Trump accosted her Sept. 5, 1997, outside the bathroom in his VIP box at the tournament in New York, and provided her ticket to the event and six photos of herself with the celebrity real estate developer, reported The Guardian.

“He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off, and then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything," Dorris told the newspaper.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump panics over mail-in voting: ‘Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED’

Published

38 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday ratcheted up his fear mongering about mail-in voting and went so far as to suggest that we may never truly know the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to 'voters', or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want," the president wrote in an early morning tweet. "Another election disaster yesterday. Stop Ballot Madness!"

Trump has regularly attacked mail-in voting for the past several months, though this is the first time he's explicitly said that the election results would be invalid no matter the outcome.

Continue Reading
 
 