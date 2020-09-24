Trump apologist thinks president made ‘huge mistake’ by admitting he won’t peacefully give up power

During a panel discussion on the president’s latest controversial remarks about the upcoming election, liberal guest Bakari Sellers argued that Americans should be “very terrified” about Trump implicitly encouraging violence in the event that he loses.
“The president, in his mind, only believes that either he wins the election or the election was rigged,” he said. “There’s no third alternative there.”
Trump supporter Scott Jennings’s take wasn’t quite as dire as Sellers, but he nonetheless called the president out for leaving open the possibility of destabilizing American democracy.
“It’s the wrong answer,” he said. “The president has raised these questions about the mail-in ballots and that’s not a new topic for him. But to go from that question and then to try to talk about that in the same breath [as the peaceful transfer of power] was a huge mistake yesterday.”
Jennings then predicted that, if Trump continues talking about this, more Republicans will come out and publicly refute him, just as they did when he floated delaying the election a few weeks ago.
Watch the video below.
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough sounded the alarm that President Donald Trump had no intention of giving up the White House.
The president has admitted that he wants to ram through a new Supreme Court justice to help decide the election in his favor, and the "Morning Joe" host was shocked -- yet not surprised -- that Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power.
"Some remarkable things that, actually, could be both shocking and not surprising at the same time considering that they come from Donald Trump," Scarborough said.
"For the first time in the history of this republic, you have a president of the United States, who will not commit to a peaceful transfer of power," he added. "At the same time he's asking Republicans to lie to their constituents and go back on what they said four years ago and ram through a Supreme Court justice. Why? Because he needs that Supreme Court justice to vote for him on any election disputes that he stirs up. That is pretty much a five-alarm fire."
“We assess that President Vladimir Putin and the senior most Russian officials are aware of and probably directing Russia’s influence operations aimed at denigrating the former US Vice President, supporting the US president and fueling public discord ahead of the US election in November.”
Thus reads the first line of a top-secret CIA assessment, published on August 31 but reported today. The report details how Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who, according to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the US Treasury Department is a Russian agent, is disseminating false stories about Democratic nominee Joe Biden through congressmembers, lobbyists, the media, and people close to the president. Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been openly working with Derkach for several months.
This November, we have an opportunity to harness your energy and momentum into political power and not just defeat Trump, but also flip the Senate. Here are six key races you should be paying attention to.
1. The first is North Carolina Republican senator Thom Tillis, notable for his “olympic gold” flip-flops. He voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, then offered a loophole-filled replacement that excluded many with preexisting conditions. In 2014 Tillis took the position that climate change was “not a fact” and later urged Trump to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, before begrudgingly acknowledging the realities of climate change in 2018. And in 2019, although briefly opposing Trump’s emergency border wall declaration, he almost immediately caved to pressure.