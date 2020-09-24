Trump apologist thinks president made ‘huge mistake’ by admitting he won’t peacefully give up power

A conservative who usually defends President Donald Trump admitted to CNN on Thursday that the president made a “huge mistake” when he refused to commit to having a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the 2020 election.

During a panel discussion on the president’s latest controversial remarks about the upcoming election, liberal guest Bakari Sellers argued that Americans should be “very terrified” about Trump implicitly encouraging violence in the event that he loses.

“The president, in his mind, only believes that either he wins the election or the election was rigged,” he said. “There’s no third alternative there.”

Trump supporter Scott Jennings’s take wasn’t quite as dire as Sellers, but he nonetheless called the president out for leaving open the possibility of destabilizing American democracy.

“It’s the wrong answer,” he said. “The president has raised these questions about the mail-in ballots and that’s not a new topic for him. But to go from that question and then to try to talk about that in the same breath [as the peaceful transfer of power] was a huge mistake yesterday.”

Jennings then predicted that, if Trump continues talking about this, more Republicans will come out and publicly refute him, just as they did when he floated delaying the election a few weeks ago.

