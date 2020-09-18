Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump asks Supreme Court to allow him to remove undocumented immigrants from census

Published

39 mins ago

on

Supreme Court AFP/File / MANDEL NGAN

The Trump administration on Friday filed a motion asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a three-judge district court’s unanimous ruling that blocked his attempt to remove undocumented immigrants from the Census. A “plain reading” of the U.S. Constitution requires the census to count “persons,” without specifying citizenship status.

ADVERTISEMENT

In  July Trump signed an order directing the Commerce Dept., charged with the Census, to not include undocumented immigrants when sending census information to Congress. Not including the approximately 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. would dramatically alter the number and balance of seats in the House of Representatives and reduce federal funds sent back to some states.

Legal experts called it “illegal” and “unconstitutional.

Politico’s Josh Gerstein has the motion:

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here is Trump’s real position on law and order – and voters are not buying it

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Friday, columnist Greg Sargent says that in his recent ABC News town hall, President Trump revealed a "core truth" about his "law and order" rhetoric that been a focal point of his campaign. "Trump wants voters to believe we’re sliding into civil collapse and that 'Democrat' squeamishness about unshackling state violence to crush unrest is the cause," Sargent writes.

When analyzed closely, Trump is arguing he is on the side of law and order while Biden and the Democrats are on the side of street violence and criminality. While Biden's position is more balanced, Trump is claiming that balance doesn't exist. "But the rub is that this balanced position does exist in the minds of countless voters, likely even majorities," Sargent writes.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump officials bypassed CDC scientists to publish ‘dangerous’ COVID-19 testing guidelines: report

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

"Trump's hacks just sidestepped the CDC entirely and shamelessly wrote their own politically-motivated testing guidelines and published them under the agency's imprimatur."

Trump administration officials at the Department of Health and Human Services reportedly bypassed career government scientists and authored the significantly relaxed coronavirus testing guidelines that experts criticized as medically unsound and dangerous when they were first published on the CDC website last month.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

New Lincoln Project ad imagines a world where children still look up to the president

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

A new ad from the Lincoln Project tries to get Americans to remember what it's like when children could look to the president of the United States as a role model.

The ad features a mother and her son talking about a homework assignment where the son is struggling to write about what he wants to be when he grows up.

His mother suggests he could write about wanting to be a good and moral person, although he replies that no one gets paid to be a good person.

She replies that he should write about being president because being president means that "you would have to be a good person."

Continue Reading
 
 