Trump blasted for ‘avalanche of lying’ in brutal takedown by CNN fact-checker

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale provided a brutal dose of reality after President Donald Trump constantly mislead Americans with his false claims during the first 2020 general election presidential debate.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer introduced Dale by recapping that, in his opinion, “clearly this debate was an embarrassment for the United States of America — a clear embarrassment.”

“How much was fact?” Blitzer asked. “How much was false?”

“Well, it depended Wolf on who we were listening to,” Dale replied.

“I think it’s important for us as journalists to say when both sides are not alike — and they were not alike tonight,” he explained.

“We had an avalanche of lying from President Trump,” he continued. “Biden, conversely, made at least a couple false or misleading claims, but honestly, he was largely accurate.”

“There were times during this debate, Wolf, when President Trump’s every line — specifically on mail voting — almost every single thing he said during that concluding section of the debate was inaccurate,” Dale noted.

“And the other thing that stood out to me, Wolf, was these were largely false claims the president has made before. These weren’t one-time slips or gaffes or errors — these have been fact-checked and he keeps saying them and they’re still wrong,” Dale concluded.

CNN's @ddale8 says while Joe Biden was "largely accurate" during tonight's presidential debate, "we had an avalanche of lying from President Trump." He says at points during the debate, "almost every single thing (Trump) said … was inaccurate" #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/yra0mWnAHy — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 30, 2020