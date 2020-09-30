Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump blasted for ‘avalanche of lying’ in brutal takedown by CNN fact-checker

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN fact checker Daniel Dale (screengrab)

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale provided a brutal dose of reality after President Donald Trump constantly mislead Americans with his false claims during the first 2020 general election presidential debate.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer introduced Dale by recapping that, in his opinion, “clearly this debate was an embarrassment for the United States of America — a clear embarrassment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“How much was fact?” Blitzer asked. “How much was false?”

“Well, it depended Wolf on who we were listening to,” Dale replied.

“I think it’s important for us as journalists to say when both sides are not alike — and they were not alike tonight,” he explained.

“We had an avalanche of lying from President Trump,” he continued. “Biden, conversely, made at least a couple false or misleading claims, but honestly, he was largely accurate.”

“There were times during this debate, Wolf, when President Trump’s every line — specifically on mail voting — almost every single thing he said during that concluding section of the debate was inaccurate,” Dale noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And the other thing that stood out to me, Wolf, was these were largely false claims the president has made before. These weren’t one-time slips or gaffes or errors — these have been fact-checked and he keeps saying them and they’re still wrong,” Dale concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Van Jones delivers epic lecture on CNN after Trump ‘refused to condemn white supremacy’

Published

32 mins ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

CNN political analyst Van Jones tore into Donald Trump after the president's highly controversial decision to repeatedly refuse to condemn white supremacy at the first 2020 general election debate.

"Only three things happened for me tonight," Jone said.

"Number one, Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacy," he explained.

"Number two, the president of the United States refused to condemn white supremacy," he continued.

"Number three, the commander-in-chief refused to condemn white supremacy on the global stage -- in front of my children, in front of everybody's families -- and he was given the opportunity multiple times to condemn white supremacy," Jones said.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Jake Tapper stunned by Trump’s debate: ‘That was a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck’

Published

54 mins ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

CNN Jake Tapper reacted in shock on Tuesday following the first presidential debate between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

"That was a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck," Tapper said. "That was the worst debate I have ever seen. In fact, it wasn't even a debate. It was a disgrace."

"And it's primarily because of President Trump," he remarked, "who spent the entire time interrupting, not abiding by the rules that he agreed to, lying, maliciously attacking the son of the vice president. When asked to condemn white supremacists, he brought up the name of a neo-fascist, far-right group and said, 'Stand back and stand by.'"

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump causes widespread shock by refusing to call out white supremacy at first 2020 debate

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was asked to call out white supremacy during the first 2020 general election presidential debate -- and refused to do so.

Instead of calling out white supremacists, Trump instead said, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by!”

Here's some of what people were saying about Trump's views on racism:

https://twitter.com/MSNBC/status/1311133473437085698

https://twitter.com/MichaelEHayden/status/1311133700344737794

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE