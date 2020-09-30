Quantcast
Trump bombed in the first debate — and swing voters think he acted like ‘a crackhead’: Ana Navarro

Published

2 mins ago

on

Ana Navarro -- screenshot

CNN’s Ana Navarro on Wednesday delivered a scathing review of President Donald Trump’s performance at the first 2020 presidential debate.

While reviewing the president’s performance, Navarro cited comments from swing-voter focus group that rated Trump very negatively by describing him as “arrogant,” a “crackhead,” and “un-American.”

“So I would say if undecided Americans are referring to you as a crackhead… you have a problem,” she said.

Navarro then apologized to crackheads for comparing them to the president of the United States.

Later in the discussion, Navarro also scolded Trump for ruining what has long been a cherished tradition of American democracy.

“This country deserves better,” she fumed. “We have two more debates to go and we deserve a real debate, where the president of the United States, for at least 90 minutes, goes on there and behaves like a functioning adult. That is not too much to ask.”

Watch the video below.

