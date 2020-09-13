Trump busted for claiming he received non-existent ‘Bay of Pigs Award’ in Twitter rant
Following news that billionaire Michael Bloomberg is sinking $100 million into Florida to boost Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and defeat Donald Trump in November, the president first attacked Bloomberg on Twitter and then laid claim to an award that he stated was bestowed upon him by some of Florida’s Cuban-Americans.
As CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale explains, there is no such thing as the awkwardly named “Bay of Pigs Award.”
According to Trump, “Sleepy Joe Biden has spent 47 years in politics being terrible to Hispanics. Now he is relying on Castro lover Bernie Sanders to help him out. That won’t work! Remember, Miami Cubans gave me the highly honored Bay of Pigs Award for all I have done for our great Cuban Population!”
According to Dale,”For those confused by Trump’s claim he got the ‘highly honored Bay of Pigs Award’: He got an endorsement in 2016 from the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association. It’s not an award. He has a long history of turning endorsements and other non-awards into awards.”
He then added, “The thing is that it was, according to local news coverage, an unprecedented endorsement from the Bay of Pigs Veterans. So Trump could accurately boast about it. But he often seems to prefer wrongness to even impressive-sounding correctness – no truth too good not to embellish.”
You can see the tweets below:
Sleepy Joe Biden has spent 47 years in politics being terrible to Hispanics. Now he is relying on Castro lover Bernie Sanders to help him out. That won’t work! Remember, Miami Cubans gave me the highly honored Bay of Pigs Award for all I have done for our great Cuban Population!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020
The thing is that it was, according to local news coverage, an unprecedented endorsement from the Bay of Pigs Veterans. So Trump could accurately boast about it. But he often seems to prefer wrongness to even impressive-sounding correctness – no truth too good not to embellish.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 13, 2020
