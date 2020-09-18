Quantcast
Trump calls Howard Zinn’s work ‘propaganda’ — hear the legendary historian in his own words

Historian Howard Zinn (Jim/Flickr)

This week President Trump described the work of the legendary historian Howard Zinn, who died in 2010, as “propaganda” meant to “make students ashamed of their own history.” But Zinn believed the opposite, that teaching the unvarnished truth about history was the best way to combat propaganda and unexamined received wisdom. We air excerpts from a 2009 interview with Zinn in which he explained his approach to education. “We should be honest with young people; we should not deceive them. We should be honest about the history of our country,” Zinn said.

Trump’s new anti-mask rhetoric is the last gasp of a ‘flailing campaign’: Paul Krugman

September 18, 2020

In a column for the New York Times, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman pondered why Donald Trump is once again ramping up his anti-mask rhetoric at a time when his health care advisors are urging the public to keep wearing the protective coverings. He then concluded it is nothing less than a cynical political maneuver by the president that will likely lead to more deaths.

Earlier this week the head of the CDC urged Americans to keep using masks, saying it was their best defense against becoming infected with COVID-19 only to have the president undercut that message on the same day.

Trump’s campaign knows Arizona and Michigan have ‘slipped’ and ‘may be unrecoverable’: reporter

September 18, 2020

Politico reporter Tim Alberta, a former National Review writer who is deeply sourced in the world of Republican politics, believes that President Donald Trump's campaign knows that it is quickly losing ground in two key swing states as it heads into the final stretch of the 2020 presidential election.

Writing on Twitter, Alberta says that Michigan and Arizona are two states that "Trump World knows have slipped, and may be unrecoverable" for the campaign. Additionally, he believes that Wisconsin, another state that Trump won unexpectedly in 2016, "isn't far behind."

