Trump campaign accused of ‘laundering’ 170 million — companies linked to Brad Parscale are implicated: report
The Trump campaign may be in legal hot water after a new complaint accused the organization of money laundering.
“The Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan campaign finance watchdog group, filed a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission Tuesday accusing the Trump campaign of “laundering” $170 million through numerous companies, some with connections to former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale,” Forbes reported Monday.
The complaint accuses the campaign and the Trump Make America Great Again Committee of disguising nearly $170 million in campaign spending.
“It adds that the firms are ‘headed by Trump’s recent campaign manager, Brad Parscale, and/or created by Trump campaign lawyers.’ The complaint alleges that the Trump campaign paid millions of dollars to campaign-connected vendors without reporting those payments to the FEC, specifically homing in on American Made Media Consultants (AMMC), a firm created by Parscale, which has been paid over $106 million, making it the campaigns largest vendor,” the magazine noted.
Parscale is currently hospitalized in Florida.
2020 Election
2020 Election
Trump’s Supreme Court gambit is backfiring in Pennsylvania: NYT analysis
On Monday, per The New York Times, new polling came out in a critical swing state — and threw serious doubt on President Donald Trump's gamble to rush to fill a Supreme Court vacancy ahead of the election.
"On Saturday, Mr. Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the court seat and immediately flew to Pennsylvania to whip up support that night, speaking before a giant screen with the words 'FILL THAT SEAT!'" reported Trip Gabriel and Isabella Grullón Paz. "But that prospect — which the Trump campaign is counting on to shift the election dynamic away from the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic — has not reset the race there. On the contrary, 51 percent of voters in the passionately divided battleground state said they trusted Mr. Biden more to pick the next justice, whereas 44 percent said that about Mr. Trump."
2020 Election
‘The Biggest Loser’: Trump’s taxes show just how much his supporters are bamboozled
Donald Trump's seemingly immovable approval numbers are a testament, above all other things, to the power of racism, and the way that 40 to 42% of Americans will stand by their man, no matter how bad things get, so long as he keeps hating the same people they hate. But that legendary floor of his — he has almost never dropped below 40%, or risen above 45% — is also a testament to the power of narrative fiction, especially of the televised variety.