Trump campaign accused of ‘laundering’ 170 million — companies linked to Brad Parscale are implicated: report

The Trump campaign may be in legal hot water after a new complaint accused the organization of money laundering.

“The Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan campaign finance watchdog group, filed a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission Tuesday accusing the Trump campaign of “laundering” $170 million through numerous companies, some with connections to former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale,” Forbes reported Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complaint accuses the campaign and the Trump Make America Great Again Committee of disguising nearly $170 million in campaign spending.

“It adds that the firms are ‘headed by Trump’s recent campaign manager, Brad Parscale, and/or created by Trump campaign lawyers.’ The complaint alleges that the Trump campaign paid millions of dollars to campaign-connected vendors without reporting those payments to the FEC, specifically homing in on American Made Media Consultants (AMMC), a firm created by Parscale, which has been paid over $106 million, making it the campaigns largest vendor,” the magazine noted.

Parscale is currently hospitalized in Florida.