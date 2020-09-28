Quantcast
Connect with us

Florida police release body cam footage of arrest of former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale

Published

43 mins ago

on

Composite image of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department taking down Brad Parscale. (Screengrabs)

Fort Lauderdale Police on Monday released body camera footage showing the arrest of Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for Donald Trump. Parscale was arrested outside his home on Sunday afternoon after threatening to harm himself.

The video shows officers tackling Parscale after he comes out of his house to speak to police. “I didn’t do anything,” he can be heard saying as police restrain him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parscale’s wife called police to report that her husband was armed, had barricaded himself in the home, and was threatening to kill himself.

“The confrontation with officers started after an argument between the couple. Candice Parscale says her husband chambered a round into a pistol during a heated exchange between the two,” the Sun-Sentinel reported.

“It’s unclear what they were arguing about, but she says she fled the house in fear and ran to a neighbor’s residence, from which she called the cops.”

Parscale was transported to Broward Health Medical Center and is being detained for psychiatric evaluation under the state’s Baker Act. Police have not charged him with a crime.

Candice Parscale told police that her husband had post-traumatic stress disorder and had recently become violent. She showed them bruises on her arms from an argument two days prior, according to the Miami Herald.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While speaking with Candace Parscale [sic] I noticed several large sized contusions on both of her arms, her cheek and forehead,” wrote Detective Steven Smith in his report. “When I asked how she received the bruising, Candace Parscale stated Brad Parscale hits her.”

Police also confiscated 10 guns from the home.

Parscale was demoted to senior campaign adviser in July. Trump tapped Bill Stepien to be his replacement as campaign manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him,” Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, said in a statement. “We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible. The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family.”

Watch the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I hope you burn’: Man throws a racist fit after encountering interracial family’s Black Lives Matter sign

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

While doing yard work last weekend, Malia and Jeff Zirkle of Washington state were accosted by a passerby who yelled, “Black lives don’t matter” and “I hope you burn," the Herald Net reports.

The couple shared surveillance video of the incident, which then went viral. The couple also has a Black Lives Matter sign visibly displayed on their front lawn.

“Eventually I realized that this is something that happens, and there are a lot of people who think it doesn’t happen,” said Malia Zirkle, whose father, according to the Herald Net, is half Black.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative says Trump’s tax revelations show another reason he’s so terrified to leave office

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post writer Max Boot noted that the recent revelations about President Donald Trump's taxes expose the real reason that he's terrified to leave office.

Writing Monday, Boot began by admitting that Hillary Clinton was right all along. It's one of many things she warned of in the 2016 election that went ignored by the Republican Party and the majority of voters in Rust Belt states.

"He managed to pay no federal income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years — and only $750 in 2016 and 2017 — by claiming vast losses from his business empire," Boot said, citing the New York Times report. "That $750 figure is a killer because it’s a number that middle-class Americans can understand. As a just-released Biden campaign ad points out, that’s far less than the taxes paid by the average teacher, nurse or firefighter."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Florida police release body cam footage of arrest of former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale

Published

42 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

Fort Lauderdale Police on Monday released body camera footage showing the arrest of Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for Donald Trump. Parscale was arrested at home on Sunday afternoon after threatening to harm himself.

The video shows officers tackling Parscale after he comes out of his house to speak to police. "I didn't do anything," he can be heard saying as police restrain him.

Parscale’s wife called police to report that her husband was armed, had barricaded himself in the home, and was threatening to kill himself.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE