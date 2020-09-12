Trump campaign confronted with ‘ominous signs’ as his law and order campaign flops with voters: report
According to a report from the New York Times, Donald Trump’s re-election campaign focused on selling him as the law and order presidential candidate is failing to persuade voters to give him a second term which is presenting problems for his advisers looking for a way to beat Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
With millions unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic that occurred on his watch, the president was forced to forgo a campaign based upon a healthy economy, and instead take a page out of former Republican President Richard Nixon’s playbook and focus on ramping up fears in the suburbs over street unrest. However, as the New York Times reports, recent polling shows a massive amount of voters simply don’t like Trump.
Calling it “ominous signs” for the Trump campaign, the Times’ report notes That the polls have shown no upward movement for the president since he started ramping up his law and order talking points, particularly in the battleground Midwestern states he needs to repeat his 2016 success.
“President Trump’s weekslong barrage against Joseph R. Biden Jr. has failed to erase the Democrat’s lead across a set of key swing states, including the crucial battleground of Wisconsin,” the report states based upon a NYT/Siena College poll, adding, “Mr. Trump has not managed to overcome his fundamental political vulnerabilities — above all, his deep unpopularity with women and the widespread view among voters that he has mismanaged the coronavirus pandemic.”
Adding to Trump’s woes has been his inability to cash in on his status an incumbent president normally counts upon, with the Times reporting, “In none of the four states did Mr. Trump’s support reach the 45-percent mark — a particularly ominous sign given the absence of serious third-party candidates, who in 2016 helped him prevail with less than 50 percent of the vote in a series of battleground states.”
Trump’s law and order message was also buried in the past week by revelations that he smeared American war dead and POWs and that he confided to journalist Bob Woodward that he deliberately misled the public about the severity of COVID-19.
“The four states surveyed in the poll may represent something of a last line of defense for Mr. Trump: Of the northern battlegrounds he captured in 2016, Wisconsin is seen as his best chance for winning again this year, over Michigan and Pennsylvania. Mr. Trump’s campaign has viewed the other three states as potential pickup opportunities this year that could help him make up for lost ground elsewhere,” the report states. “The poll results suggest that Mr. Trump retains a path to re-election that runs through these states, but that he has not yet made enough headway in any of them to catch up with Mr. Biden. With little time remaining, the three presidential debates starting at the end of this month may be the best remaining opportunity for Mr. Trump to make significant gains.”
‘Beyond suspect’: States warn DeJoy-led Postal Service is sending misinformation about voting to millions of Americans
Officials in Colorado, California, and Washington state on Friday were forced to publicly clarify local election procedures and guidelines after the U.S. Postal Service began sending out mailers containing potentially misleading information about the voting process to households across the country.
In a series of tweets late Friday, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold raised alarm about the USPS postcard, which includes a checklist advising voters to request mail-in ballots "at least 15 days before Election Day."
‘How different my life would have been’: Trump vows ‘a price must be paid’ for the Mueller investigation
Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning to whine about Robert Mueller's investigation into his 2016 presidential campaign and vowed vengeance while complaining, "How different my life would have been."
With a steady drumbeat of revelations about the Trump White House trickling out, the president turned back to the Mueller report in a Saturday morning Twitter rant.
"ALERT: So now we find out that the entire Mueller “hit squad” illegally wiped their phones clean just prior to the investigation of them, all using the same really dumb reason for this “accident”, just like Crooked Hillary smashing her phones with a hammer, & DELETING HER EMAILS!" he wrote before adding, "t has now been determined that the Mueller Scam should never have been set up in the first place, there were no grounds. It was all an illegitimate Witch Hunt, & a big price must be paid. How different my life would have been if this fraud on America was never committed!!!"