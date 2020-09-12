Trump campaign confronted with ‘ominous signs’ as his law and order campaign flops with voters: report

According to a report from the New York Times, Donald Trump’s re-election campaign focused on selling him as the law and order presidential candidate is failing to persuade voters to give him a second term which is presenting problems for his advisers looking for a way to beat Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

With millions unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic that occurred on his watch, the president was forced to forgo a campaign based upon a healthy economy, and instead take a page out of former Republican President Richard Nixon’s playbook and focus on ramping up fears in the suburbs over street unrest. However, as the New York Times reports, recent polling shows a massive amount of voters simply don’t like Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling it “ominous signs” for the Trump campaign, the Times’ report notes That the polls have shown no upward movement for the president since he started ramping up his law and order talking points, particularly in the battleground Midwestern states he needs to repeat his 2016 success.

“President Trump’s weekslong barrage against Joseph R. Biden Jr. has failed to erase the Democrat’s lead across a set of key swing states, including the crucial battleground of Wisconsin,” the report states based upon a NYT/Siena College poll, adding, “Mr. Trump has not managed to overcome his fundamental political vulnerabilities — above all, his deep unpopularity with women and the widespread view among voters that he has mismanaged the coronavirus pandemic.”

Adding to Trump’s woes has been his inability to cash in on his status an incumbent president normally counts upon, with the Times reporting, “In none of the four states did Mr. Trump’s support reach the 45-percent mark — a particularly ominous sign given the absence of serious third-party candidates, who in 2016 helped him prevail with less than 50 percent of the vote in a series of battleground states.”

Trump’s law and order message was also buried in the past week by revelations that he smeared American war dead and POWs and that he confided to journalist Bob Woodward that he deliberately misled the public about the severity of COVID-19.

“The four states surveyed in the poll may represent something of a last line of defense for Mr. Trump: Of the northern battlegrounds he captured in 2016, Wisconsin is seen as his best chance for winning again this year, over Michigan and Pennsylvania. Mr. Trump’s campaign has viewed the other three states as potential pickup opportunities this year that could help him make up for lost ground elsewhere,” the report states. “The poll results suggest that Mr. Trump retains a path to re-election that runs through these states, but that he has not yet made enough headway in any of them to catch up with Mr. Biden. With little time remaining, the three presidential debates starting at the end of this month may be the best remaining opportunity for Mr. Trump to make significant gains.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.