Trump campaign erroneously sends out post-debate email claiming victory — hours before it begins
In a predictable move for the current President of the United States Donald J. Trump, his campaign made a blunder. A giant, huge, infestation of a mistake – and it went viral.
Turns out, whoever set the post-debate campaign plugging email jotted down the wrong time for it to land in inboxes around the country. Oops.
Here’s how it went down.
Donald Trump emailed his entire list that he won the debate. Before the debate. pic.twitter.com/pcpCCirP3t
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 29, 2020
And there was also this response.
Hours before the debate, a Trump camp email goes out: "I just finished debating Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/4OHQLmLDv9
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 29, 2020
Trump biographer: President deserves to be jailed — but the system is set up to let rich avoid paying taxes
Ahead of the first of three presidential debates between President Trump and Joe Biden, we speak with David Cay Johnston, founder and editor-in-chief of DCReport.org, who says the bombshell New York Times report on Trump’s taxes highlights the existence of “two income tax systems, separate and unequal.” The Times reports that Trump paid no federal income tax in 10 of the past 15 years and just $750 in 2016 and 2017. In a follow-up report, the Times reveals Trump made $427 million in connection to the hit reality TV show “The Apprentice,” providing him a financial lifeline as other investments lost money. “People who own their own businesses, like Donald Trump, are under a different system,” says Johnston.
Kayleigh McEnany defends Trump’s distracting debate rumors: ‘The work ethic of President Trump says it all’
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday sought to defend distracting rumors spread by the Trump campaign prior to the evening's debate.
During an interview on Fox Business, host Lou Dobbs noted that Trump's team had floated stories about calls for Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be drug tested and inspected for listening devices. The reports also accused Biden trying to negotiate breaks during the 90 minute debate.
"What is your sense of the president -- the president wanted to have a drug test for both candidates, himself and Biden?" Dobbs said. "He wanted to have an examination for earpieces before the debate. And the Biden campaign didn't like that. But the Biden campaign did like the idea of two breaks."
Top strategist quits as major GOP donor group wages civil war over support for Trump
Tension ran high Tuesday at the GOP stacked U.S. Chamber of Commerce as the body's top political strategist, Scott Reed, announced his departure from the embattled grouping. This breaking development comes directly from New York Times White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman.
The news marked the latest in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's controversial past few months as the governing body made a drastic move to endorse nearly two dozen freshmen House Democrats for reelection - a sharp departure for the traditionally conservative Chamber, which committed over $100 million backing Republican candidates over the past 10 years.