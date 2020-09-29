Trump campaign erroneously sends out post-debate email claiming victory — hours before it begins

In a predictable move for the current President of the United States Donald J. Trump, his campaign made a blunder. A giant, huge, infestation of a mistake – and it went viral.

Turns out, whoever set the post-debate campaign plugging email jotted down the wrong time for it to land in inboxes around the country. Oops.

Here’s how it went down.

Donald Trump emailed his entire list that he won the debate. Before the debate. pic.twitter.com/pcpCCirP3t — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 29, 2020

And there was also this response.