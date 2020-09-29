Trump campaign official buried in mockery for saying Biden is ‘hiding’ something by not agreeing to ear inspection
President Donald Trump’s campaign on Tuesday demanded that Democratic rival Joe Biden agree to undergo a thorough ear inspection ahead of the first 2020 presidential debate to ensure that he has not been equipped with any special communications devices.
The Biden campaign has predictably laughed off the Trump campaign’s demand — but that hasn’t stopped Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller from pressing the issue.
“What is Biden hiding?” Miller tweeted of the Democratic presidential nominee’s refusal to submit to an ear inspection.
Joe Lockhart, a former White House Press Secretary for President Bill Clinton, replied instantly to Miller to point out that he’s really not in position to demand transparency.
“You are the last person in the world who should be asking this question in public,” Lockhart wrote, in an apparent veiled reference to accusations that from former Trump campaign staffer A.J. Delgado that he tried to slip an abortion pill into a stripper’s drink after he got her pregnant.
You are the last person in the world who should be asking this question in public.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 29, 2020
Check out some more reactions to Miller’s tweet below.
Certainly not his taxes
— BabyLisa (@sidecar542) September 29, 2020
Trump refuses to let his taxes out. Refuses to give a DNA sample in a rape case. Hides the notes taken by a translator for his secret Putin meeting. What is Trump hiding?
— Scott Elliston (@EllistonScott) September 29, 2020
I don't know Jason, is it a $130K porn star payoff that landed his attorney in prison? No, that doesn't sound like it's right (at least regarding Biden).
— Dale Geldart (@DaleGeldart) September 29, 2020
Well, it’s not child support payments
— Dave Heinlein (@TheRedwoodFerry) September 29, 2020
Not to change the subject, but how many abortions have you paid for today?
— Josh (35 Days) (@Venti__Poet) September 29, 2020
I can tell you what he's not hiding. 421 million – 1.1 billion in foreign loans that compromise him.
— Thinner Lizzy (@realmarksilvers) September 29, 2020
You want the debate to be about:
Drug testing
Listening devices
rather than the Trump tax returns and the 200K dead Americans
You don't need a hearing device to dig into Trump with those questions
— Party of Fear (@kdevil66) September 29, 2020
Trump translation: "President Trump will be wearing an electronic hearing device this evening".
— Vote (Wear A Mask) 🇺🇸 (@CommittoVote) September 29, 2020
Well that’s the 750 dollar question, isn’t it?
— drumrjoe (@drumrjoe) September 29, 2020
Maybe Biden is hiding…
Why he was rushed to Walter Reed
Who he owes $421 million to
Who guaranteed that $421M debt
Notes showing what he said in those meetings with Putin
How the heck he could spend $70K on that hairdo.
Oh, wait. Those are all things @realDonaldTrump is hiding. https://t.co/CRFpOKTcA7
— Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) September 29, 2020
When you know you're losing….😂
— Lori 💙 RIP RBG (@seagal_lori) September 29, 2020
Is @JasonMillerinDC paying his child support yet? https://t.co/t2ilCIw7Qu
— andy collins (@andycollins10) September 29, 2020
Why doesn't Trump submit to a DNA test? https://t.co/nv46qZvESb
— Kragar (@Kragar_LGF) September 29, 2020
