Trump campaign plotting ‘tremendously dangerous’ challenges to election results
President Donald Trump’s campaign is preparing for a brutal legal battle on the ground after ballots are cast in the Nov. 3 election.
The president has refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power, and lawyers for his campaign and Joe Biden’s are fanning out across the country to prepare for legal challenges to the vote count, reported Axios.
“There are a lot of options if it turns out that the election results aren’t fair and free,” a Trump campaign source told the website.
A Trump-backing Republican lawyer fears election results may be disputed in various states, where the same legal issue may be interpreted in different ways, and the House of Representatives is forced to declare a winner because the Supreme Court is deadlocked because Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat remains unfilled.
“It’s tremendously dangerous from every perspective,” said attorney David Rivkin, who served in the White House counsel’s office and Justice Department under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.
The Trump campaign insists the president’s remarks have been misinterpreted, but their on-the-record statements contain conspicuous caveats about which ballots should be counted.
“The Trump campaign is fighting to ensure every valid ballot across America counts as we work to deliver the free and fair election Americans deserve,” campaign general counsel Michael Morgan told Axios.
But ultimately, even Trump campaign advisers concede the president can’t simply remain in office if he doesn’t like the election results.
“Trump can say ‘I don’t concede, I think it’s rigged,’ but he would not be the president,” said one Trump legal adviser.
2020 Election
2020 Election
Pentagon officials are worried Trump may order troops to put down election unrest: NYT
Senior Defense Department officials have been privately discussing resigning if President Donald Trump orders the American military to put down unrest in the wake of the 2020 election.
The New York Times reports that Pentagon officials are worried that Trump will try to use the military against American citizens who will be protesting him if he tries to stay in power even after losing the election.
"Several Pentagon officials said that such a move could prompt resignations among many of Mr. Trump’s senior generals," including General Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Times reports.
2020 Election
‘This is going to be a blowout’: Morning Joe throws devastating new Fox News polls in Trump’s face
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough kicked off Friday morning by listing off a collection of new polls that shows Donald Trump is headed to defeat in November, adding that the presidential election is looking like it will be a blowout favoring Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Speaking with "Morning Joe" co-host Willy Geist, Scarborough appeared almost giddy as he read off the latest numbers showing the president still has not turned his floundering campaign around.
"Joe Biden has pulled ahead in Wisconsin in some polls 7, 8 points," Scarborough began. "So the states everybody has been talking about, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and really Ohio wasn't a part of this. Ohio and Iowa comfortably fell in Donald Trump's campaign, but all five of those states across the upper Midwest have obviously been part of the heartland battle."