Trump causes widespread shock by refusing to call out white supremacy at first 2020 debate

President Donald Trump was asked to call out white supremacy during the first 2020 general election presidential debate — and refused to do so.

Instead of calling out white supremacists, Trump instead said, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by!”

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s views on racism:

WATCH: President Trump declines opportunity to condemn white supremacy. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/uulb7OY3p7 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 30, 2020

Trump declined to denounce white supremacy, winked at the Proud Boys and insinuated any election he fails to win is illegitimate. — Michael Edison Hayden (@MichaelEHayden) September 30, 2020

Turns out, white supremacists don’t condemn white supremacy. — Matt Klapper (@mattklapper) September 30, 2020

Can you refuse to reject white supremacy & also be a president who’s done more for black people than anyone since Lincoln? Asking for a tired, disgusted country. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 30, 2020

trump's unmistakable message to White Supremacy tonight: "Stand back and stand by." Hate groups are awaiting his instructions. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 30, 2020

Trump didn’t just refuse to white supremacy – he told them to stand by. That sounds like a call to action. — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) September 30, 2020

“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by" says The President of the United States when asked about condemning white supremacy. Don’t know who the Proud Boys are? Read. https://t.co/JWQvj0b9XN — Christina Ginn (@ChristinaKVUE) September 30, 2020

I'm still reeling from the fact that the President of the United States could not bring himself to condemn white supremacy — alexwagner (@alexwagner) September 30, 2020

He couldn’t condemn white supremacy— but he’s not racist?#Debates2020 — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) September 30, 2020

First Trump refuses to condemn white supremacy and tells a white supremacist group to “stand by.” Then he refuses to urge his supporters to stay calm (ie abstain from violence) while the election is decided, while spreading lies about voter fraud.#Debates2020 — Amy Spitalnick (@amyspitalnick) September 30, 2020

The president of the United States refused point black to condemn *white supremacy*. That’s it. That’s the debate tweet. Everything else is noise, frankly. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 30, 2020

Trump was given a chance to denounce White Supremacy and he choked. #TrumpIsARacist — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) September 30, 2020

Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn white supremacy is racist and unfit for the presidency. If you vote for him, you are also racist. The end.#Debates2020 — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) September 30, 2020

Trump had multiple chances to say he disowned white supremacy. He refused. Donald Trump fans the flame of white supremacy and racism. It’s his only political strategy. #VoteBidenHarris2020 https://t.co/hON9161ZEW — WomenForBidenHarris (@Women4Biden) September 30, 2020

Tonight the whole world saw an American president refuse to condemn white supremacy. This is not the America I love. — Cooper Hefner (@cooperhefner) September 30, 2020

The President refused to condemn white supremacy. If you are still an "undecided voter" you are a racist. — Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) September 30, 2020

Tonight I learned Trump is all-in on white supremacy, Chris Wallace is a terrible moderator, and we are in serious trouble if we don't turn out in overwhelming numbers to elect Biden. There is no 'both sides' on this one. #Debates2020 — JackiSchechner (@JackiSchechner) September 30, 2020

The worst part about the president refusing to denounce white supremacy is that his refusal was entirely unsurprising — Guy Hamilton-Smith (@G_Padraic) September 30, 2020

Trump made it clear tonight he is the white supremacy candidate. If you missed it, read the transcript. If you vote for him, you're voting for the white supremacy candidate. #Debates2020 #2020NoJoke — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) September 30, 2020

So much interrupting but never to say “white supremacy is bad” — Jessica Ballinger (@BallingerMom) September 30, 2020

to summarize this debate. The President refuses to condemn white supremacy and attacks Joe Biden’s family when he talks about his dead son. He is a horrible person. He is a horrible president. We need to vote him out. We need to restore sanity and decency. We need Joe Biden. — Ilan Goldenberg (@ilangoldenberg) September 30, 2020

When you’re with your MAGA friends tomorrow say this: You: Trump is racist

Them: *they get mad*

You: do you condemn white supremacy, violence, etc?

Them: of course

You: well you’re less racist than Trump — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) September 30, 2020