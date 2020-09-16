Coronavirus, Trump chill international enrollment at US colleges
WASHINGTON — Chittawan Boonsitanon started junior year at Michigan State University last week from his home in Bangkok, 8,500 miles and half a world away. Boonsitanon said many international students decided months ago to take classes online, before Michigan State administrators in mid-August urged all undergraduates to stay home.Between the coronavirus pandemic and racial justice protests rocking America, returning to East Lansing didn’t seem like a good idea. “It’s the health and safety of the United States that really concerns us,” Boonsitanon said.Administrators at Michigan State and other…
2020 Election
Kamala Harris undercut Trump’s campaign to win over Indian-American voters ‘in a matter of weeks’: report
On Wednesday, Politico reported that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who is half Indian-American, set back years of efforts by President Donald Trump to win support in the Indian-American community when she joined Joe Biden's presidential ticket.
"Donald Trump has worked for years to make inroads with Indian Americans in ways Republican presidential candidates never have — recruiting volunteers at Indian grocery stores, holding events in five Indian languages and paying for targeted digital ads," reported Anita Kumar, adding that he had also pursued a strong relationship with India's right-wing populist prime minister Narendra Modi. "Joe Biden undercut those efforts in a matter of weeks."
Here are 7 ridiculous moments from Trump’s town hall train wreck
On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump appeared in a rare format for him: He took questions from voters during a ABC News town hall that was focused on policy.
It did not go well. At times, host George Stephanopoulos provided strong pushback to the president's lies, though he let many of them pass without comment. But Trump struggled to discuss policy in a convincing or coherent way, and he was clearly unpracticed at confronting voters who weren't devoted supporters.
And as ever, his astounding combination of ignorance and arrogance shone through.
Here are seven ridiculous moments from the event:
Trump’s mishandling of pandemic has caused America’s image to suffer horribly in other developed countries: poll
If other major developed countries could vote in the United States’ 2020 election, President Donald Trump’s chances of winning a second term would be slim and none. Trump was unpopular in Europe, Australia and Canada before the coronavirus pandemic — apart from extremist far-right groups — but according to a newly released poll by Pew Research Center, Trump’s mishandling of the crisis is creating negative views of the U.S. in countries ranging from Germany to Australia to Japan.