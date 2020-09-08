Trump claims he’ll use ‘toll booths’ to make Mexico pay for the border wall

On Tuesday, at President Donald Trump’s rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the president came up with a new argument for why Mexico would pay for his border wall — something he has promised from the start without offering a clear and consistent mechanism to force them to do so.

“Mexico is paying for the wall, just so you understand,” said Trump. “They don’t say that. They never say it. But we’re gonna charge a small fee at the border. You know, the toll booths.”

Trump first suggested he would put a “toll” on cars crossing the border in August — the latest of many inconsistent ways he has suggested he’ll force Mexico to pay — but hasn’t gone into detail about how this would work. Many Americans would cross these tolls as well when returning from Mexico, and it’s unclear whether Trump would also levy a fee against them.

