Trump defender schooled on CNN over president’s latest attack on minorities
On CNN Saturday, Democratic strategist Maria Cardona and Republican strategist Alice Stewart argued over President Donald Trump’s push to cancel funding for racial sensitivity training at federal agencies, which the administration claims are “un-American propaganda.”
“Look, what screams unity is having civilized conversations and discussions on race. What this training program did was far from that,” said Stewart. “What this training program did, if you actually look at the language that was used in this, it was prompting divisiveness. It was prompting comments that I don’t support at all. One of the specific comments in the training was that, quote, ‘virtually all white people contribute to racism.’ I don’t agree with that and I don’t think this should be part of federal training.”
“That is not what these programs are,” said Cardona. “I have been in the federal government. I was in the Clinton administration. I took these trainings. That kind of language is just not in there. They are promoting that language, I think, to give an excuse to be able to get rid of these kinds of trainings.”
“Look, it is a fact that biased tendencies exist, every person, no matter the color of your skin, not just white people,” said Cardona. “I myself have been the butt of jokes from people thinking they’re funny, but because I’m a Latina, because I’m a Colombian, they think they can make that joke in front of me. These people are not evil. I understand that. But it does contribute to a workplace of discomfort, to a workplace where you think, wow, I’m so different, people don’t understand me, I’m not welcome here.”
“I was able to work through that, but these trainings are designed so those people who have that unconscious bias understand to be able to recognize it and then to be able to stop themselves before they say those kinds of insensitive comments,” added Cardona. “And for this president to say that those trainings just have no place in federal agencies, to me, just indicates he doesn’t understand and doesn’t care about the issue of race in this country.”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump defender schooled on CNN over president’s latest attack on minorities
On CNN Saturday, Democratic strategist Maria Cardona and Republican strategist Alice Stewart argued over President Donald Trump's push to cancel funding for racial sensitivity training at federal agencies, which the administration claims are "un-American propaganda."
"Look, what screams unity is having civilized conversations and discussions on race. What this training program did was far from that," said Stewart. "What this training program did, if you actually look at the language that was used in this, it was prompting divisiveness. It was prompting comments that I don't support at all. One of the specific comments in the training was that, quote, 'virtually all white people contribute to racism.' I don't agree with that and I don't think this should be part of federal training."
CNN
Trump’s new COVID-19 adviser cornered on CNN for pushing ‘herd immunity’ that could lead to more deaths
On CNN Saturday, Michael Smerconish grilled Trump's new COVID-19 strategist, Dr. Scott Atlas, on whether he believes it's appropriate to fight the pandemic by letting more people get sick.
"I want to make sure I'm giving you opportunity to respond to several of the things that have been written about you recently," said Smerconish. "For example, The Washington Post — and you and I talked about this on my radio show this week — they say they've got five people at a senior level, on the record, claiming that you have been arguing for herd immunity within the White House. You told me that's a lie."
Breaking Banner
‘Vile and disgusting’ Trump hated by many military service members: Retired general
Ret. Gen. Mark Hertling on Friday told CNN's Jim Sciutto that many military service members do not think much of President Donald Trump and his views on the military.
In the wake of an explosive story in The Atlantic, in which multiple sources claimed Trump disparaged American soldiers killed during World War I as "suckers" and "losers," Sciutto asked Hertling what he's heard from other military service members about how the president sees the military.