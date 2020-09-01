Trump denies that a ‘series of mini-strokes’ sent him suddenly to Walter Reed hospital

President Donald Trump moaned about renewed speculation about his sudden visit last year to the Walter Reed Medical Center.

New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt reports in his new book that Vice President Mike Pence was put on standby in November 2019 when the president was rushed on a Saturday afternoon to the military hospital, which the White House later explained as routine testing, but others have speculated was more serious.

“It never ends!” Trump tweeted, after cable news programs covered the new revelations. “Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate – FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!”

Schmidt’s book claims Pence was placed on standby if the president had to undergo a medical procedure that would require anesthesia, although he didn’t specify the sourcing of that claim.