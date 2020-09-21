Trump denounced as ‘evil’ for cooking up ‘disgusting lie’ about RGB’s dying wish

President Donald Trump appalled social media users by suggesting that Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish was a Democratic “hoax.”

The president questioned a statement dictated to her granddaughter — “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed” — during his wide-ranging interview Monday morning on “Fox & Friends,” where he promised to nominate Ginsburg’s replacement by the end of the week.

“I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff or Pelosi?” Trump told the co-hosts. “I would be more inclined to the second, okay – you know, that came out of the wind. That sounds so beautiful, but that sounds like a Schumer deal, or maybe Pelosi or for Shifty Schiff. So that came out of the wind, let’s say. I mean, maybe she did, and maybe she didn’t.”

The president’s baseless claim landed with a thud on Twitter.

Mr. President, this is low. Even for you. No, I didn’t write Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish to a nation she served so well, and spent her whole life making a more perfect union. But I am going to fight like hell to make it come true. No confirmation before inauguration. https://t.co/QgwPCUK5n7 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 21, 2020

To call Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish that her seat not be filled until after the election a Democratic hoax is abhorrent. There is no other way to say this, the President of the United States is an evil prick. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 21, 2020

State TV, @foxnews , now agrees that Ginsburg's dying wish was a Democratic hoax, cooked up by Adam Schiff. You're worse than @realDonaldTrump because you have a choice. You certainly are not journalists by any definition. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 21, 2020

Whenever you think he can’t go lower … https://t.co/EWpkbx0eUm — Gilda Stahl (@StahlGilda) September 21, 2020

I’m sure it won’t upset Ginsburg’s grieving family at all that her dying wish as dictated to her granddaughter is now being called a Democratic hoax by the president of the United States. https://t.co/YsfSpXgRJL — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 21, 2020

This is why Trump–and maybe McConnell–will lose the fight over the Court seat. It's one thing to say you're not going to honor Justice Ginsburg's dying wish. It's another thing, as Trump does here, to accuse RBG's granddaughter, Clara Spera, of lying about her grandmother. https://t.co/MACneVDLCg — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 21, 2020

A disgusting lie from the president on Fox about RBG's dying wish that the next president fill her SCOTUS seat: "I don't know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer and Pelosi? I would be more inclined to the second." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 21, 2020

The chance that Clara Spera would make up her grandmother’s dying wish is roughly the same as the chance that our president would refrain from causing pain to the family with a display of mendacity at this particular moment. https://t.co/0dbQRKnxqU — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) September 21, 2020

