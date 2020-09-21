Quantcast
Trump denounced as ‘evil’ for cooking up ‘disgusting lie’ about RGB’s dying wish

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Phoenix, photo by Gage Skidmore.

President Donald Trump appalled social media users by suggesting that Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish was a Democratic “hoax.”

The president questioned a statement dictated to her granddaughter — “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed” — during his wide-ranging interview Monday morning on “Fox & Friends,” where he promised to nominate Ginsburg’s replacement by the end of the week.

“I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff or Pelosi?” Trump told the co-hosts. “I would be more inclined to the second, okay – you know, that came out of the wind. That sounds so beautiful, but that sounds like a Schumer deal, or maybe Pelosi or for Shifty Schiff. So that came out of the wind, let’s say. I mean, maybe she did, and maybe she didn’t.”

The president’s baseless claim landed with a thud on Twitter.

