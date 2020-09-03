Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump donors can take a photo with the president in Vegas — for $50,000: report

Published

1 min ago

on

(Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

On Thursday, Bloomberg News reported that President Donald Trump is planning to attend a high-dollar fundraiser in Las Vegas — and elite donors can pay $50,000 for the privilege of having their picture taken with him.

“Details of the event, including its exact location, are still being organized,” reported Bill Allison and Jennifer Jacobs. “One person familiar said couples would be asked for $150,000 to attend a roundtable with Trump at the event, and $50,000 for a photo with him. The people asked not to be named because the event hasn’t been finalized.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump, who once enjoyed a huge financial advantage over Democratic nominee Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee, has seen it erode over the summer,” said the report. “Biden and the DNC raised $364.5 million in August, shattering the previous record of $193 million that Barack Obama raised in September 2008. Trump and the Republican National Committee have yet to release August fundraising totals.”

The Bloomberg report did not specify what, if any, measures will be taken by the Trump campaign or the venue to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Trump’s has come under criticism in recent months for lax public health measures, from his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma to his nomination acceptance speech at the White House.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump hyped his relationship with golf great Arnold Palmer — who thought he was disgusting: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday paid tribute to golf legend Arnold Palmer before departing for a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

I’m going to Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the home of the late, great Arnold Palmer - There was nobody like him. I got to know Arnold well, played golf with him, and miss him," Trump posted on Twitter.

He included an ad for "Donald J. Trump's Fabulous World of Golf" -- which aired for two season on the Golf Channel.

Sportswriter Rick Reilly covered Trump's relationship with Palmer in his 2019 book Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr hilariously mocked in a single sentence by ex-prosecutor in Congress

Published

55 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Responding to a recent CNN interview where Attorney General Bill Barr suggested that he wasn't familiar with laws forbidding people to vote twice in U.S. elections, Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) fired off a letter to Barr that contained a single sentence.

"The Attorney General of the United States is ignorant of basic voting laws. So today I sent Bill Barr an official one-sentence letter to educate him," Lieu tweeted this Thursday.

https://twitter.com/tedlieu/status/1301580574172221440

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace explains why having Bill Barr on TV is the worst thing the Trump team could do

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace formerly worked in the Bush White House and served on Sen. John McCain's (R-AZ) presidential bid. So, she knows GOP politics. After seeing Attorney General on CNN's "Situation Room" Wednesday, Wallace said that the worst thing that President Donald Trump's campaign could do is to let Barr appear on television again.

"I was thinking, when I saw that interview with Wolf Blitzer, that I hope he's at the beginning of a giant, lengthy, long, daily, all-day, all-night media tour, because when you see him -- if suburban women are the problem that the Trump campaign has diagnosed, Bill Barr is never, ever, ever going to be the answer," Wallace explained.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image