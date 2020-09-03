Trump donors can take a photo with the president in Vegas — for $50,000: report

On Thursday, Bloomberg News reported that President Donald Trump is planning to attend a high-dollar fundraiser in Las Vegas — and elite donors can pay $50,000 for the privilege of having their picture taken with him.

“Details of the event, including its exact location, are still being organized,” reported Bill Allison and Jennifer Jacobs. “One person familiar said couples would be asked for $150,000 to attend a roundtable with Trump at the event, and $50,000 for a photo with him. The people asked not to be named because the event hasn’t been finalized.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump, who once enjoyed a huge financial advantage over Democratic nominee Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee, has seen it erode over the summer,” said the report. “Biden and the DNC raised $364.5 million in August, shattering the previous record of $193 million that Barack Obama raised in September 2008. Trump and the Republican National Committee have yet to release August fundraising totals.”

The Bloomberg report did not specify what, if any, measures will be taken by the Trump campaign or the venue to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Trump’s has come under criticism in recent months for lax public health measures, from his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma to his nomination acceptance speech at the White House.