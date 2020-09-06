Trump encourages his followers to harass widow of Steve Jobs over her support of Biden
In an early Sunday morning tweet, Donald Trump retweeted a post stating the Laurene Powell Jobs — widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs — donated at least $500,000 to Joe Biden’s campaign this year and urges his followers to contact her and express their displeasure.
According to the president, “Steve Jobs would not be happy that his wife is wasting money he left her on a failing Radical Left Magazine that is run by a con man (Goldberg) and spews FAKE NEWS & HATE. Call her, write her, let her know how you feel!!!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020
Fox News host to Mnuchin: ‘Trump says he’s against cancel culture’ so why does he want our reporter fired?
Fox News host Bret Baier on Sunday questioned Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin about President Donald Trump's call to fire one of the network's reporters, Jennifer Griffin, because she confirmed that the president had disparaged military veterans.
Trump made the remarks about Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin, who confirmed details of an Atlantic report.
"Unnamed sources confirming parts of that story," Baier told Mnuchin on Fox News Sunday. "Have you ever heard the president use any of that language about veterans -- dead or alive -- ever being around him?"
Trump allies worry re-election campaign is low on cash as advertising pulled in key states: report
According to a report from the New York Times, allies of Donald Trump are questioning how much cash his re-election campaign has on hand with the election less than sixty days away. As the post-Labor Day drive for the White House kicks into gear, the president's campaign has dialed back television advertising at a time when many voters finally start paying attention which has caused some consternation and worries among supporters of the president.
New campaign manager Bill Stepien has pulled back that outreach after taking over for former Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale was forced out of his position after spending millions to promote the sitting president only to see his poll numbers go into a nosedive as former Vice President Joe Biden has surged ahead.
High turnout by Trump’s base won’t be enough to get him re-elected: analyst
According to an analysis provided to the Washington Post, even if Donald Trump's fanbase turns out in high numbers in November, that might not be enough for him to be re-elected.
Writing for the Post, Robert Griffin of the Democracy Fund Voter Study Group. claims the numbers don't work out for the embattled president if he can't expand his pool of potential voters.