Trump encourages his followers to harass widow of Steve Jobs over her support of Biden

In an early Sunday morning tweet, Donald Trump retweeted a post stating the Laurene Powell Jobs — widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs — donated at least $500,000 to Joe Biden’s campaign this year and urges his followers to contact her and express their displeasure.

According to the president, “Steve Jobs would not be happy that his wife is wasting money he left her on a failing Radical Left Magazine that is run by a con man (Goldberg) and spews FAKE NEWS & HATE. Call her, write her, let her know how you feel!!!”

You can see the tweet below: