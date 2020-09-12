Quantcast
Trump fact-checked as ‘quite delusional’ at rally that Fox News did not even air

7 mins ago

(Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump was visibly agitated during a Saturday evening campaign rally outside Reno, Nevada.

Trump bragged about having a huge crowd in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. Neither MSNBC, CNN nor Fox News aired the rally live. In fact, C-SPAN didn’t even air it live.

Trump began by lashing out at Gov. Steve Sisolak (D-NV), but veteran Nevada political reporter Jon Ralson said was “pure fiction” and “delusional.”

Trump also repeatedly complained during the speech about an ad running on his contempt for troops, which had also triggered him on Twitter.

Trump said the ad was so mean that he can now get more “vicious” and immediately began pushing conspiracy theories that Democrats are trying to “rig” the election.

Trump got his supporters to chant “lock her up” during a rant on how his political adversaries should be imprisoned.

And as usual, Trump repeatedly complained about coverage of his administration, falsely labeling reporters “fake news.”

“It’s a rigged election, it’s the only way we’re going to lose,” Trump claimed.

He also complained about not being able to use Air Force One as a backdrop for his campaign rally.

Trump didn’t just attack Joe Biden, but went on rants against multiple candidates who sought the Democratic nomination and said that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) would be president within a month of Biden being sworn-in.

The leader of the free world also pondered out-loud whether he should shave his head like MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s rally:

