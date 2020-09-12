Trump fact-checked as ‘quite delusional’ at rally that Fox News did not even air

President Donald Trump was visibly agitated during a Saturday evening campaign rally outside Reno, Nevada.

Trump bragged about having a huge crowd in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. Neither MSNBC, CNN nor Fox News aired the rally live. In fact, C-SPAN didn’t even air it live.

Trump began by lashing out at Gov. Steve Sisolak (D-NV), but veteran Nevada political reporter Jon Ralson said was “pure fiction” and “delusional.”

Trump just said Sisolak is a "political hack" who called venues to get the rally canceled and controls "millions of ballots." 1. No evidence of any calls.

2. There are 1.7 million active voters in NV. Trump is quite delusional tonight already. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) September 13, 2020

Trump also repeatedly complained during the speech about an ad running on his contempt for troops, which had also triggered him on Twitter.

Just landed in Nevada but while on Air Force One watched most vicious TV commercial I have ever seen. Pathetic Joe’s people placed an unsourced ad where they have me saying unthinkable things about soldiers while standing over their graves. It is a MADE UP LIE. A TOTAL CON JOB! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

Trump said the ad was so mean that he can now get more “vicious” and immediately began pushing conspiracy theories that Democrats are trying to “rig” the election.

Trump got his supporters to chant “lock her up” during a rant on how his political adversaries should be imprisoned.

And as usual, Trump repeatedly complained about coverage of his administration, falsely labeling reporters “fake news.”

“It’s a rigged election, it’s the only way we’re going to lose,” Trump claimed.

He also complained about not being able to use Air Force One as a backdrop for his campaign rally.

Trump didn’t just attack Joe Biden, but went on rants against multiple candidates who sought the Democratic nomination and said that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) would be president within a month of Biden being sworn-in.

The leader of the free world also pondered out-loud whether he should shave his head like MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s rally:

Just watched a sea of people rush to the front of the barricades ahead of tonight’s rally in Minden, NV. pic.twitter.com/pawt9D2P3Z — Mark Meredith (@markpmeredith) September 12, 2020

These events require hours of waiting, standing and can be too much for some in attendance. We’ve seen quite a number of medical units checking on individuals in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/FTXgDKq5LI — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) September 13, 2020

Within four minutes of beginning his remakrs, a reference to "the fake news back there." pic.twitter.com/LWgIGcHNGe — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) September 13, 2020

"We're gonna win four more years in the White House, and then we'll negotiate, because based on the way we were treated, we're probably entitled to another four years after that" — Trump, slurring, began his rally in Nevada by teasing that he intends to serve more than two terms pic.twitter.com/dgPjimP7Rv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2020

Trump is doing a lot to sow mistrust in the 2020 elections during his rally right now, accusing Democrats of trying to "rig" the election repeatedly as he rails against mail-in ballots.

There is no evidence to support his claims. — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) September 13, 2020

Like his deployment of federal agents over mayors' objections, Trump's systematic defiance of local standards in blue states/cities on #coronavirus is probably a very good preview of how he will intensify his war on Blue America if he wins a second term. https://t.co/PdPFzzCB9u — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) September 13, 2020

Trump, slurring, calls Joe Biden "a pathetic human being." If a guy sounding like this approached you on the other street, you'd run the other way. pic.twitter.com/cIcnxolFGQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2020

Trump says he doesn't care "anymore" if his crowds chant "lock her up" about Hillary Clinton "and her lawyers should go to jail with her." — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) September 13, 2020

This is what Fox News is covering instead of the Trump rally pic.twitter.com/mmFw4k2JPy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2020

