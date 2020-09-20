Trump fans rage at ‘traitor’ Lisa Murkowski for refusal to vote on Ginsburg replacement before the election

Supporters of Donald Trump lashed out at Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska after she clarified on Sunday that she will not vote for whomever Donald Trump chooses to fill the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court — calling her a traitor” among other thing things.

On Sunday, the Alaska Republican issued a statement saying: ” For weeks, I have stated that I would not support taking up a potential Supreme Court vacancy this close to the election. Sadly, what was then a hypothetical is now our reality, but my position has not changed … the same standard must apply.”

That did not sit well with the president’s rabid followers who launched vicious attacks on her — as well as Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) — on Twitter. You can see a sampling below:

BREAKING. Sen. Lisa Murkowski: "For weeks, I have stated that I would not support taking up a potential Supreme Court vacancy this close to the election. Sadly, what was then a hypothetical is now our reality, but my position has not changed … the same standard must apply." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 20, 2020

Alaska is horrified with Lisa Murkowski. She is a traitor. — alaskastrong (@NavaNavaallard) September 20, 2020

We already knew you would side with Murkowski, Romney & the radical democrats no matter what. You all are traitors to America & our constitution. We still got Pence for the tie, so you can go fuck yourself. https://t.co/gnPocmawjF — Machiavelli (@TheRISEofROD) September 19, 2020

Wake up Alaska — ]intheMatrixxx[ (@intheMatrixxx) September 20, 2020

Lisa Murkowski needs to get voted out. What a traitor. RINO -to the core. Replace Supreme Court replace appointment needs to move forward NOW. What a great opportunity to instill conservative values for years to come for our country. 🇺🇸👍

DRAIN THE SWAMP https://t.co/GexXds2uLL — Richard Neff (@Richard86733438) September 20, 2020

Not a good senator or American. She disrespects her GOP party.😖😡 — Joli-Olio (@OlioJoli) September 20, 2020

She needs to be impeached or recalled what the hell is wrong with the people of Alaska! You need to do a rally there and show that the people will be at your event and not hers! — oakjess (@jessoak110) September 20, 2020

.@LisaMurKowski should start packing her office. She won’t survive voting present on 2 conservative judges.

Republican US Senators are obligated to vote for strict constitutionalists who tend to be conservative judges. — Christian Lamar (@christianllamar) September 20, 2020

Ok part of me thinks GOP traitors like Murkowski and Romney refusing to confirm Trump’s SCOTUS nominee could work in Trump’s favor. Scalia replacement was a major issue for GOP in 2016—Trump names his judge but confirmation hinges on re-election and GOP Senate control. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 19, 2020

#Alaska #Trump supporters need to attend this town hall and give #LisaMurkowski 🔥HELL🔥 While you're at it, tell her to stop cowering & allowing herself to be bullied by #Feinstein pic.twitter.com/GX5UttvKhz — AZKayte (@AZKAYTE) September 20, 2020

Yeah I got a question for her how come she registers as a Republican and why do people who vote for her fall for it she’s a democratic operative — Yea (@Yea53627152) September 20, 2020

Lisa M seems to have a committed problem. She is Republican by party affiliation, however never seems to approves of anything they propose. She usually does not suppose trump. I would like her to decide who she wishes to support. — Joy (@Joy17123083) September 20, 2020

People need to show up & confront her on why she won’t vote for a female SCJ. — Interracials for Trump 🇺🇸 (@sandyleevincent) September 20, 2020

