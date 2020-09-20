Trump slammed for bizarre retweet about ‘#FartingSound’ as COVID death toll passes 200,000
For reasons likely only known to himself, Donald Trump kicked off Sunday morning on Twitter retweeting an appreciation that #FartingSound was trending on Twitter which led may commenters to note that the U.S. passed 200,000 dead from the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday — which apparently escaped the president’s notice.
Trump’s re-tweet, which can be seen below, set off a flood of criticism with one person noting, the president “has really lost it now.”
200k dead Don, you’re having a laugh…
— Tom Mullaly (@wagefreedom) September 20, 2020
Have you forgotten that we’re at 200,000 dead because you willfully lied to the American people about the severity of the Corona virus?
You knew it was airborne.
You knew it was deadly.
You knew it was much worse than the flu.
You called “the plague.”
And It’s all on tape.
— MaryD 🛵🎶🎙️🐾🥃 (@cktailgrl) September 20, 2020
Trump makes us embarrassed to be Americans.
— Shady825 🇺🇸 (@shady825) September 20, 2020
Glad you can find something funny, Don, and spend your time retweeting crap, while the West coast is burning and the country’s virus cases are spiking.
200,000 DEAD.
— MaryD 🛵🎶🎙️🐾🥃 (@cktailgrl) September 20, 2020
Our @POTUS is retweeting #FartingSound trending for some reason. @realDonaldTrump
has really lost it now….#TrumpTrainWreck
— Politically Correct (@PoliticallyCor) September 20, 2020
The POTUS 🤡 thinks it’s appropriate to post this in the middle of a Pandemic.#VoteBlueToSaveAmerica
— Lindy Reynolds (@tortoiseneck) September 20, 2020
How is this appropriate right now?
— Biden2020 (@niccilynn1993) September 20, 2020
Mr Trump, as a Christian-the chosen one (you claim) IS THIS what you support on a Sunday morning? Today would be a good day for YOU to offer a national prayer for our country.
200K dead & you’re tweeting about farting sounds.
— CelestineLeo (@3daughters55) September 20, 2020
Well. The president just retweeted about a hashtag with farting sound in it. What a time to be alive..🙄
— Stevie- ANTIFA Branch # 4206 (@StevieOakley) September 20, 2020
This is what the PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES is retweeting and spending his morning on while Biden is at church. I’m sure all of the ‘Christians’ will take note. Smh.
— CountryOverConman (@TrumpNewsPolls) September 20, 2020
Unfortunately.
— Connie S (@connieDS80) September 20, 2020
