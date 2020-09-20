Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump slammed for bizarre retweet about ‘#FartingSound’ as COVID death toll passes 200,000

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary
Donald Trump (Olivier Douliery:AFP)

For reasons likely only known to himself, Donald Trump kicked off Sunday morning on Twitter retweeting an appreciation that #FartingSound was trending on Twitter which led may commenters to note that the U.S. passed 200,000 dead from the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday — which apparently escaped the president’s notice.

Trump’s re-tweet, which can be seen below, set off a flood of criticism with one person noting, the president “has really lost it now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

White House official nailed by CNN’s Tapper about Trump’s taxes after he whines Biden won’t release his court picks

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 20, 2020

By

Attempting to defuse accusations of hypocrisy over the rush to replace Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff complained that former Vice President Joe Biden has yet to release nominees he would consider for the high court, only to have CNN's Jake Tapper confront him about Donald Trump's taxes.

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," Marc Short tried to brush aside accusations that Republicans are hypocrites when it comes to voting on Supreme Court nominees in an election year when he stepped in it by attacking Biden.

"We still haven't seen a list from Joe Biden," Short told the CNN host. "We welcome a list from Joe Biden who would show the American people here's who I would appoint to the Supreme Court. But as far as the politics of it, I think the American people wanted Donald Trump to be in a position to make these nominations, and it's his obligation to do so."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘You don’t see any hypocrisy?’ Chris Wallace filets Tom Cotton by replaying his Merrick Garland speech

Published

44 mins ago

on

September 20, 2020

By

Fox News host Chris Wallace accused Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) of hypocrisy on Sunday after he vowed to push forward with a vote to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in an election year.

"Why the rush to judgement?" Wallace asked Cotton after the senator promised a swift vote on President Donald Trump's eventual nominee.

"We're not going to rush," Cotton insisted. "We not going to skip steps. We're going to move forward without delay."

Wallace reminded Cotton that President Barack Obama named Judge Merrick Garland as his nominee after Justice Antonin Scalia died in 2016.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘We ought to be mourning’: Fox News guest reprimands anchor over attack on ‘comrade’ AOC

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 20, 2020

By

Michigan state Rep. Karen Whitsett (D) pushed back against Fox News host Pete Hegseth on Sunday after he attacked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in the aftermath of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"Comrade Cortez firing up her base in the wake of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death," Hegseth announced to kick off the Fox & Friends segment. "The New York socialist telling supporters they need to back Biden now more than ever."

"Karen, I will start with you," the Fox News host continued. "Comrade Cortez says let this moment radicalize you. Is that what this should do for Democrats?"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage.  Help us deliver it.  Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE